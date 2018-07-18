Friday, July 27 is a big day on the Bay Area sports calendar.
It’s the first day of practice for the Oakland Raiders, who for the 23rd consecutive summer will have their training camp in Napa. The Raiders’ practice goes from 9:15 a.m. to noon at Redwood Middle School, adjacent to the Napa Valley Marriott, where the team stays for four weeks.
It also marks head coach Jon Gruden’s return to Napa. He was the Raiders’ coach from 1998 to 2001. Gruden, introduced as the coach at the team’s facility in Alameda in January, takes over for Jack Del Rio, who was fired on Dec. 31 after three seasons and a 25-23 record.
The Raiders started out the 2017 season 2-0, after wins over Tennessee (26-16) and the New York Jets (45-20). But that was followed by four consecutive losses and Oakland lost four in a row to end the regular season and finish 6-10.
“Obviously, this is very emotional for me,” Gruden said at his introductory press conference. “I never wanted to leave the Raiders. I never thought I’d be back, but here I am and I’m ready to get to work. I love the Raiders, and most of all, I love to win. I am going to do everything I can. No guarantees, no promises, but I want to win. I look forward to working with (Raiders General Manager) Reggie (McKenzie) and his staff. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I can’t wait to get started.
“This is what I want to do. This is the organization that I want to be a part of and I am all in. I only live one time. This is something I feel deeply, strongly about and I am going to do everything I can to hire a great coaching staff and put the Raiders back on track.”
Gruden left his job as a color analyst on Monday Night Football for ESPN to return to the Raiders.
It’s been a busy offseason for the Raiders, with mini-camps and organized team activity workouts.
“I’m really pleased with the offseason,” Gruden said in transcripts provided by the Raiders. “I couldn’t really be more pleased. We came together as a team, which is the most important thing, and we made progress. I saw the development of some young players and I saw the assertiveness of some veteran players, which is absolutely a huge positive.”
Gruden added, “We’re going to try to lead the league in effort and try to lead the league in reps. Repetition is the mother of learning. A lot of people right now are trying to eliminate reps, eliminate practices and I think it’s hogwash. So, (we’ve) got to create as many reps as possible because it’s just a matter of time before your backup left guard has to play. It’s a matter of time before your backup quarterback has to play and if they don’t get any reps, you’re not going to be very good at what you do.”
The Raiders announced in June that they will host the Detroit Lions for two joint practice sessions as part of the team’s 2018 training camp schedule at the Redwood Middle School complex.
The Raiders and Lions will practice on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and again on Wednesday, Aug. 8 in Napa, the Raiders announced in a press release.
“There will be specific situations, a lot of it will be controlled,” Gruden said of the joint practices. “They’ll give us an opportunity to see a different opponent. They’ll give us an opportunity to see a different style of offense and defense. Young players will get a chance to hopefully gain some confidence by playing against somebody else before they really have to under the lights.”
The Raiders and Lions will meet in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Raiders will have 15 practices at their Napa camp. They are scheduled to break camp after a practice on Aug. 16.
“We have a lot to prove yet,” said Gruden. “We’re a long way off, but we laid a very good foundation. We’ve added a lot of new players. We felt like we needed to do that. This roster needed help and we went out and helped ourselves, I think. We need competition, we need depth, we need leadership, we need players – hard, tough, football players. I think that’s what the Oakland Raiders franchise is built around and I think we have made progress.
“We have laid a foundation and now it’s up to us to continue to stack days together, get some momentum and go to training camp and get ready for the regular season.”