CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — A light rain in the morning that gave way to soft sunlight in the afternoon took some of the sting out of Carnoustie.
Just not all of it.
Kevin Kisner found that out with one swing that erased his two-shot lead Friday in the British Open and left him tied with housemate Zach Johnson. He hit an 8-iron that only needed to go 150 yards to clear the Barry Burn in front of the 18th green. Instead, it floated out of the yellow grass to the right, bounced off the base of the rock wall that frames the winding stream and led to a double bogey.
Disappointed but not down, Kisner removed his cap behind the green and scratched his head as if he wondered what hit him.
“They call it ‘Car-nasty’ for a reason,” he said after signing for his 1-under 70. “Even when you think you’ve got it, it will jump up and bite you.”
It took a chunk out of Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the world who won’t be around for the weekend. Johnson finished with a double bogey to miss the cut by one. Thomas made three straight double bogeys on the front nine and missed by one.
And it left a wide-open weekend on a course with a history of crazy finishes.
Zach Johnson, whose name already is on the claret jug from his playoff victory at St. Andrews three years ago, played in the morning under an umbrella and finished with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 67.
Johnson and Kisner are staying in a house of seven players — five of them major champions — and share the lead at 6-under 136.
They played on different ends of a day that started gray and ended with shadows. Scotland’s unusually dry summer finally got a reprieve. There wasn’t enough rain to turn brown fairways green, though it at least kept shots from rolling endlessly.
They head into a weekend with endless possibilities.
One shot behind were Tommy Fleetwood (65), Pat Perez (68) and Xander Schauffele (66). Perez was tied for the lead until he hit into a bunker on the 18th hole and took bogey. Rory McIlroy, pledging to “go down swinging” to rid himself of a bad Masters memory this year, had another 69 and was part of a large group two shots behind.
Jordan Spieth also is in the mix in his bid to take the claret jug back home to Texas. Spieth hit 8-iron through a gap in the trees for a birdie-birdie start to the back nine, and he dropped only one shot — not four like he did on Thursday — over the four closing holes at Carnoustie for a 67. He goes into the weekend just three shots back.
“Very happy to be back in the tournament,” Spieth said.
Tiger Woods still has work to do after a rugged start, good recovery and then a mix of birdies and bogeys that left him stuck in neutral on a better day for scoring. Woods had another 71 and was six shots behind, with 28 players between him and the lead.
“I could have cleaned up the round a little bit,” he said.
The wildest moment came on the second hole, when Woods hit his drive well to the right on the side of a dune. The grass was deep enough that it was certain to twist the club on impact. Woods asked the gallery to move back because he would have to start it to the right with the golf ball well above his feet.
The shot came out hot and right at them. There was no evidence it hit anyone — no one was hurt, anyway — because the ball at least kept going in the rough.
Woods was thankful.
“I was trying to play for the grass to wrap the shaft around there and hit it left, and I was just trying to hold the face open as much as I possibly could. It grabbed the shaft and smothered it,” he said. “I was very, very fortunate that it got far enough down there where I had a full wedge into the green.”
He still made bogey. He made another bogey on the next hole, and just like that he was on the cut line.
Woods answered with a pair of birdies, and it was give-and-take the rest of the way.
The only time he was under par for his round was after a 5-iron easily cleared the Spectacle bunkers on the par-5 14th and rolled onto the green to a front pin, leaving him an 18-foot eagle putt. He missed and made birdie.
Two holes later, he found a pot bunker right of the par-3 16th and made bogey.
And on the final hole, he hit an approach he judged perfectly to about 10 feet pin-high. He missed.
“I played a little bit better yesterday,” Woods said of his matching scores for the opening two rounds. “Today wasn’t quite as good, but I finally birdied the par 5.”
He was six shots behind when he finished and figured the margin would be a little wider, which it was. Woods and the rest of the early starters faced an entire round of light rain, while it cleared out for the afternoon.
“It will be a pretty packed leaderboard, and I’m certainly right there in it,” Woods said.
Typical of his first full season since 2015 because of back surgeries, the challenge is more the number of players in front of him than the deficit he faces. This is his 12th tournament of the year, and Woods has been among the top 10 just once — the Valspar Championship in March — going into the weekend.
The one shot Woods would like to have back was the 13th, where he made a 15-foot putt for par. He left it well short, behind a bunker, and had to play a pitch over the top of the bunker and onto the green.
The pin was toward the center of the green. Woods had a 9-iron. He expected better.
“There were a few shots I hit poorly out there. That was one of them,” Woods said. “I didn’t really draw a bad lie on the tee box.”
Carnoustie was a far different test from the opening round, when sunshine baked the fairways crisp and it was difficult to figure out how far the ball was going when it hit the ground. The steady, light rain made them a little slower and a lot more predictable. The greens held shots a little better. Strategies changed. Slightly softer conditions meant power players who were driving beyond the trouble hit more irons off the tee, and shorter players hit more drivers and fairway metals.
“We’ve been fortunate with the conditions. It hasn’t blown yet,” Kisner said. “I think it will blow this weekend and make it even more difficult. Who knows what’s going to happen? We’re going to just keep trying to get after it.”
Kisner hit 5-iron off the first tee Thursday. He hit 3-wood Friday.
“Hit the same club as the approach,” Kisner said. “That’s a pretty dramatic difference in distance.”
Kisner is a newcomer to what amounts to an American fraternity house at golf’s oldest championship the last three years. Four of them are among the top 11 on the leaderboard going into the weekend with Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who shot 69 and was at 3-under 139.
As for talking shop after work? Nothing is off limits.
“Everybody will tell their horror stories and good stories, and we’ll laugh and eat a big old meal and sit around and watching something stupid,” Kisner said.
Thomas will have one of the horror stories.
The PGA champion took three to get out of a pot bunker from the fairway on the par-5 sixth hole, making the first of three straight double bogeys. Johnson became the first No. 1 player to miss the cut since Luke Donald in 2011, and it was the second straight that the top two players in the world ranking missed the cut in a major.
The way golf has been going, it would be reasonable to see the name “Johnson” atop the leaderboard and assume it belonged to the top-ranked player.
But not necessarily at the British Open.
“I’ve been called Dustin many times,” Zach Johnson said. “I doubt he’s been called Zach that many times.”
Johnson overcame a bogey on the opening hole with birdies on the third and fourth holes, and he never put himself under too much pressure the rest of the way.
Already a two-time major champion with titles at St. Andrews and Augusta National, the 42-year-old from Iowa now has made the cut 12 straight times in the British Open, a streak that began at Carnoustie in 2007. His low ball flight, grinding nature and good putting give him the right ingredients.
Kisner is no stranger to pressure at a major. He had at least a share of the lead after each of three rounds at the PGA Championship last summer until a bogey on the 70th hole ruined his chances.
“Hopefully, I’ll have another chance to prove that I can do it here,” Kisner said.
Storms suspend Lincicome’s bid to make PGA Tour cut
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Troy Merritt and Billy Horschel seized on the tight window of favorable weather to post impressive rounds before the sky eventually turned nasty.
The weather stoppage gave Brittany Lincicome her desired Saturday tee time, though the LPGA Tour player must overcome a huge challenge to extend it by making the cut and history in a PGA Tour event.
Overnight storms delayed the start of the second round Friday in the Barbasol Championship, and an afternoon thunderstorm suspended competition for good. The round will resume Saturday morning with much of the field still to play.
The second stoppage at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club came 20 minutes before Lincicome’s scheduled tee time.
Lincicome was near the bottom of the field after opening with a 6-over 78 on Thursday. The first LPGA Tour player since Michelle Wie in 2008 to start a PGA Tour event, she needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female players to make the cut.
Merritt meanwhile had the clubhouse lead at 15 under, following an opening 62 with a 67. Horschel is two strokes back, following Thursday’s 65 with a 66.
Beating the elements added urgency to their goals of playing well.
“It’s always a little bit tough out there to keep a rhythm when you know you could be pulled off the course at any time,” Merritt said. “You just don’t know when we’re going to peg it again, but it’s nice to have two rounds under our belt, that’s for sure.”
Added Horschel, “I just wanted to get it done today.”
Richy Werenski and Tom Lovelady are tied for third at 12 under through 17 holes, with Werenski facing a 3-foot par putt on 18. Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was among a trio of player at 10 under.
Hall of Famer Davis Love III posted his second consecutive 68 after previously shooting just three rounds in the 60s all year.
As those players rest and wait to see how the field comes together on Saturday — or if, considering more storms are forecast — Lincicome’s longshot quest to make the cut will draw the most attention.
Lincicome shot a double-bogey 5 on No. 18 before a triple-bogey 6 on No. 7 — which ended up being the opening round’s toughest with an average score of 3.235. That stumble spoiled an otherwise solid front-nine effort highlighted by a birdie on the 408-yard, par 4 third hole.
The winner of two LPGA Tour majors among eight victories overall blamed those struggles on her putter and vowed to improve. Lincicome acknowledged feeling some nerves on Thursday but said she was generally calm in her quest for history.
“Literally, two bad holes,” Lincicome said, “and if I can do better on those holes I’d be pretty good.”
Merritt continued setting a good example to follow despite a slightly softer course.
A day after tying a course record and posting the best opening round in the Barbasol Championship’s four-year history, he followed with another solid effort to remain atop the field. He strung together birdies on the first and second holes and again on the sixth and seventh.
The ninth hole resulted in the first of two bogey-5s on par-4 holes — Merritt also bogeyed the 13th — but he offset those with birdies on the 10th, 15th and 17th holes.
“I got off to a great start going birdie-birdie,” Merritt said. “I was hitting the driver well. The driver got just a little bit sideways toward the middle of the round and we hit a couple less fairways. But I hit a lot of greens again.”
Horschel, the 2014 FedEx Cup champion, was just as stout with a bogey-free round featuring six birdies. That included a 15-footer on the 181-yard, par-3 18th.
“I hit the ball a little bit better today,” Horschel said. “Putted really good. Overall, a really good day to back up a 7-under par round. I came out here and knew I needed to continue to have the pedal down and make birdies, and I did a really good job of that.”