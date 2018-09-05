SONOMA — Three teams in the Verizon IndyCar series are testing at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday, looking for extra fractions of a second in lap times as they adapt a new chassis to the twisty, 12-turn road course in advance of the Grand Prix of Sonoma next weekend.
Three drivers from the Team Penske juggernaut, including defending series champion Josef Newgarden, and two from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, including last week’s winner in Portland, Takuma Sato, are among those who will take part in the day long test that is free and open to the public. Fans will be able to watch the test sessions from the grandstands and paddock area.
The session is the last opportunity teams will have to find speed from a new, aerodynamically improved Dallara chassis that the series introduced at the beginning of the season and that is being raced at Sonoma for the first time. “Sonoma is a very challenging track for set-ups,” said Newgarden, who also tested at Sonoma in February. “The prep work we do in advance is very important, but you can only do so much ahead of time,” he added.
After a tenth-place finish in Portland, Newgarden sits fourth in the point standings, 87 behind front runner Dixon, who is gunning for his fifth IndyCar championship. With 100 points available to the race winner at Sonoma, Newgarden’s chances to defend his title are mathematically possible but a long-shot.
Despite three race wins this year, Newgarden credits a mid-season slump for his fall down the championship points chart. “It wasn’t one race that went bad,” he said. “It was five races from Indianapolis to Texas that really hurt us.”
Considering his place in the point standings, Newgarden, last year’s pole winner at Sonoma, is going for broke in the season finale. “Sonoma is a must-win situation and even if I were leading the championship I’d be in attack mode,” he said.
While the Penske and RLL drivers are searching for speed, a sixth driver in Thursday’s test session is auditioning for a job. Newly crowned Indy Lights champion Patricio “Pato” O’Ward will take his first laps in an IndyCar at Sonoma, driving for Harding Racing.
The 19-year old from Monterrey, Mexico clinched the Indy Lights title with a victory last weekend in Portland, his ninth win of the season (along with nine poles), driving for Andretti Autosport. As a result, O’Ward has earned a $1 million “scholarship” from the Mazda Road to Indy program that goes toward three guaranteed Indy Car races in 2019, including the Indianapolis 500.
“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for so long,” said O’Ward. “I don’t know what to expect from the car. All I hear is good things, so I couldn’t be more excited to go to Sonoma.”
Besides dominating the Indy Lights series this year, O’Ward, who began his racing career in karting in 2005, has an impressive list of racing accomplishments in international racing, including Formula Renault and Formula 4 in France. In 2016, O’Ward won seven races and narrowly missed the championship in the Pro Mazda Championship by Cooper.
The following year, O’Ward and his teammates won the PC class in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the Mobil One 12 Hours of Sebring. At 17-years old at the time, O'Ward is the youngest person ever to win both of the prestigious endurance sports car races.
Brian Barnhart, president of Indianapolis-based Harding Racing, described O’Ward as someone with “an effervescent, out-going personality who is also very fast. He’s won a lot of races and sat on a lot of poles. He’s clearly very capable of being competitive in whatever he drives.”
Harding Racing plans to expand to a two-car team in 2019 and has been evaluating drivers for the second seat during the latter half of the season. “We’ll make a decision after the test,” said Barnhart. “We’re certainly trying to establish what our plans are for next season.”
Wickens Transferred to Indy; Munoz Subs at Sonoma
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis last Thursday to continue treatment of injuries sustained in a crash during the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19.
Wickens is expected to undergo further surgery on his lower extremities soon. He had been in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, since the incident, when he sustained injuries to his right arm, both legs and spine. Surgeries were conducted on all three areas during his stay at the Pennsylvania hospital.
After contact with another car in the opening laps of the race, Wicken’s car violently catapulted into the catch fence while spinning like a helicopter blade, breaking apart in several piece before landing back on the track.
Carlos Munoz will drive Wicken’s car at Sonoma, as he also did at Portland, where he finished 12th. “Robert and his family are in my prayers and I continue to pray for his recovery,” said Munoz, who finished seventh in this year’s Indianapolis 500 while driving for Andretti Autosport.
Munoz has four career starts at Sonoma, including a pair of 15th place finishes in 2016 with Andretti Autosport and last season with A.J. Foyt Racing.
Students Invited To Explore STEM Lessons During IndyCar Grand Prix
Students interested in learning about the science and engineering of race cars are invited to participate in STEM Day at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday of race weekend. Students from ages 5 to 12 can participate in a free morning of activity that emphasizes lessons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, including the opportunity to build and race a balloon-powered car that they can take home.
Students also will have the opportunity to meet and learn from engineers and racing experts from IndyCar teams in a special Q and A session in victory lane from 10-11 am. Entry to the Sonoma Raceway is free for children 12 years old and under and each adult parent or chaperone will receive one ticket for the race for each child that participates.
Registration for STEM Day closes on Sept. 13. Information and registration is available at www.speedwaycharities.org/eavents/Sonoma/verizon-stem-day-at-the-raceway, at clazzari@sonomaraceway.com or at (707) 933-3927.