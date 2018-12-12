San Rafael Pacifics right fielder Javion Randle was named as the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season, the league announced on Wednesday.
League awards are voted on by front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters, the league said in a press release.
Randle, who is from Houston, becomes the fourth Pacifics player since 2012 to earn MVP honors.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013, consists of six teams, including the Napa Silverados, which is an expansion team.
In just his second season of professional baseball, Randle batted .402 with 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 17 steals in 64 games. It was Randle’s first season in San Rafael.
Randle, 24, also earned a Gilded Glove award from the league for his stellar defensive play.
The San Rafael Pacifics went 50-30 during the regular season and won the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field.
It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title in the league’s seven years.
Randle got his start in pro ball in 2017 with the Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League before being acquired by the Salina Stockade of the American Association. Across two leagues in 2017, Randle batted .397 with 15 homers and 92 RBIs.