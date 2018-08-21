There was so much going on for Nathan Krill the last week of May.
It was the end of Senior Week at Wesleyan University, a small, private NCAA Division III school in Middletown, Connecticut, and Krill was getting ready to graduate with a degree in sociology.
The 2014 Justin-Siena High School graduate was also in contact with the University of San Francisco basketball program.
Krill was looking for a chance to play his final season of college basketball for a West Coast school and to also pursue a master’s degree as a graduate transfer.
He got a call from Kevin Hovde, an assistant coach for Dons. Hovde responded to an email from Krill, who wanted to be closer to his hometown of St. Helena, while also moving from the Division III ranks to the bright lights of Division I basketball.
“(Hovde) gave me a phone call and it was like, ‘We’d love to have you on our team.’ That was pretty much it,” Krill said Monday. “I was pretty much committed, but I had not met any of the coaches and I had not been on campus. I didn’t know anyone.”
Krill is listed on the 2018-19 USF roster as a 6-foot-7 forward and a graduate student. He is in a one-year professional communications master’s program and spent six weeks during the summer training with the Dons, who play in the West Coast Conference.
“I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Krill. “It’s definitely going to be a year to remember. Hopefully I’ll pick up some things for my game.”
Krill said he sent emails to several colleges, most of which are in California, expressing an interest in trying to play basketball for one season and enrolling in a master’s program. Included in the email were a highlight tape and his statistics from Wesleyan, a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference.
University of San Francisco lost in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament, 88-60 to Gonzaga in March in Las Vegas.
The Dons (22-17 overall) lost in the finals of the College Basketball Invitational Championship, 88-77 to North Texas in Denton, Texas in March.
Playing for Wesleyan
Wesleyan (22-7 overall, 7-3 NESCAC) received an at-large spot for the NCAA Division III Championships this past year.
After beating visiting Southern Vermont in the first round, 101-71, Wesleyan lost to visiting Swarthmore in the second round, 97-75.
Krill scored 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting and had 10 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes in the game against Southern Vermont.
He scored eight points and had three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes in the game against Swarthmore.
Wesleyan won in the semifinals of the NESCAC Championships, 65-63 over host Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts as Krill hit the game-winning shot with 1.7 left on the clock.
Krill scored 29 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field and had 10 rebounds in 35 minutes.
Wesleyan lost in the NESCAC championship game to Williams, 69-58. Krill scored 12 points and had six rebounds.
As a team captain and second-year starter, he averaged 12.2 points on 42.2 percent shooting from the floor and 38.2 percent from 3-point distance for Wesleyan during the 2017-18 season. He also shot 73.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Krill started all 29 games for Wesleyan and averaged 24.8 minutes, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
He used a medical redshirt his first year, so he has another season of eligibility remaining.
“I think whatever role is given to me is a great opportunity to play at that high of a level, to learn from some of those guys who have been at that next level,” he said. “It’s a really cool opportunity. One of the things that the coaches were saying, as a one-year player you can’t come in and expect a whole lot. I think that’s fine.
“I kind of knew right away that this was a good decision. It was really nice that this opportunity presented itself, that it’s so close to home. I really just kind of checked off all the boxes. It’s a good fit. The coaching staff is really great. I’ve only got one year to make the most of it. I’m just going to learn a lot, keep my eyes open, and have a great time this year.”
Krill played well for Wesleyan last year.
He scored 24 points and had six rebounds in a 74-65 win over host Bowdoin in Brunswick, Maine.
He had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in an 87-71 win over Colby in Waterville, Maine.
Krill was named the Most Valuable Player of the Herb Kenny Tip-Off Tournament in November. Wesleyan began the season by winning the championship of the tournament with Krill leading the host Cardinals to two wins in the season-opening event. He was also selected to the All-Tournament team.
Justin-Siena years
Krill signed a national letter of intent with Wesleyan during his senior year at Justin-Siena.
Krill, a captain for the Braves, averaged 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game his final year. He scored 20 or more points in four games for Justin-Siena.
He was named MVP and selected to the All-Tournament team at the Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon High School.
He scored 50 points and had 45 rebounds during the Davis Tournament.
He played on two AAU tournament travel teams, 707’s Finest and Lakeshow.