CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — The silver claret jug was on the first tee Thursday morning at Carnoustie, a trophy that Kevin Kisner knows all too well.
Kisner flew home from the British Open last year with Jordan Spieth, a flight that was delayed while waiting on Spieth to finish up his duties as the champion golfer of the year. Just last week, Kisner was on the plane with Spieth to Paris to see the Ryder Cup course, and Spieth had to bring the jug along to return it to the R&A when they arrived at this links along the North Sea.
“And I’m staying with him this week, and he no longer has it,” Kisner said. “He gave it back Monday. It would be cool to return the favor.”
Kisner played like he was serious about that.
He made a long eagle putt on the par-5 sixth. He ran off three straight birdies on the back nine. Kisner finished with a 5-under 66 before some 60 players had even started the opening round, and nobody could catch him.
In what might be the easiest conditions of the week, Kisner kept the ball in play and made just about everything. He took only 22 putts and had a one-shot lead, giving him little more than bragging rights in the house of stars where he is staying, with roommates that include five major champions and Rickie Fowler.
“The golf course is great for me,” Kisner said. “The conditions have been fine. Going forward, you never know what you’re going to have in Scotland. I know the rain is coming in tomorrow. I don’t think the rain is going to affect how the golf course is playing in one day, but I have to just keep doing what I’m doing. If I have 22 puts the next three days, I bet I’ll have a pretty good shot.”
Carnoustie still managed to hold its own.
One shot behind was a collection of players with little history in golf’s biggest events, including Erik Van Rooyen and Zander Lombard of South Africa. Tony Finau had eight birdies to offset his share of mistakes to join them at 67.
Of the top seven on the leaderboard, none has won a major.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm powered their way to 69s, going for the green on short par 4s. Tiger Woods took out his driver one time and shot 71, a round slowed by a short putt he missed and a pot bunker he couldn’t avoid.
“I played better than what the score indicates,” Woods said. “I had two 8-irons into both par 5s today, and I end up with par on both of those. If I just clean up those two holes and play them the way I’m supposed to play them with 8-iron in my hand, I think I’d probably have the best round in the afternoon wave.”
Almost. Eleven of the 31 players who broke par were in the afternoon side of the draw.
Even so, no one could really low. And those 31 players who broke par were separated by just four shots.
Three of Kisner’s housemates also were under par — PGA champion Justin Thomas (69), two-time major champion Zach Johnson (70) and Fowler (70). Another is Spieth, who was in range of the lead until he made one mental error and two bad swings while dropping four shots over the last four holes for a 72 that didn’t do too much damage.
Even in gentle weather by Scottish standards, Carnoustie served up its usual dose of craziness.
Padraig Harrington holed a short putt for par on the opening hole and turned to leave when he saw a golf ball trundle onto the green. It was the tee shot of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who hit driver off the tee to set up an easy birdie.
That was as easy as it got for Koepka for the next two hours. He shot 41 on the front nine. And then he shot 31 on the back nine.
“The scores probably weren’t as low as we anticipated, but 1 over is not the worst,” Koepka said. “Definitely didn’t shoot myself out of it, which very easily could have happened.”
Sergio Garcia hit a drive that never stopped rolling on No. 10 until it dropped over the edge of Barry Burn. The water was shallow enough for the former Masters champion to smash through a ball rock and water to get the club on the ball and escape without further damage.
Carnoustie was not kind to everyone.
Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, managed only one birdie in his round of 76, his highest start in the Open since his debut at Turnberry in 2009. Masters champion Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson and Garcia were all at 75 and now have to worry about just getting to the weekend.
On the longest day — from Sandy Lyle hitting the opening tee shot at 6:35 a.m. and the group including newcomer Bronson Burgoon finishing off the first round nearly 13 hours later — everyone had their own style of getting around the course reputed to be the toughest links in golf.
“Different players are going to have a different way to see how they’re going to play this golf course,” McIlroy said. “I know Tiger is out there hitting a lot of irons off tees and doing it his own way. No one’s going to argue with him — he did it like at Hoylake, and he was able to win there.”
There’s one difference, Woods said.
“Hoylake is flat. This is not,” Woods said. “And when Hideki hits a 3-wood 400 yards into a burn, you know it’s kind of quick. A couple of my 6-irons went about 240. It’s hard for people to understand it, but it’s just the nature of this golf course.”
Lincicome shoots 78
in PGA Tour debut
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Lincicome has a huge hole to climb out of if she hopes to make golf history.
Lincicome shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Barbasol Championship on Thursday, leaving the LPGA Tour pro’s goal of making the cut likely out of reach.
Lincicome was hoping to become the second woman to make the cut in a men’s event and the first since Babe Zaharias in 1945. She’s the first woman to get a PGA Tour start since Michelle Wie a decade ago.
Troy Merritt surged to the first-round lead with a 10-under 62, equaling the course record on the Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club, which is hosting the event for the first time.
However, much of Thursday’s attention centered on Lincicome, whose eight LPGA Tour victories include two majors.
Although Lincicome expected to struggle with the length of the golf course, her worst holes were two par 3s. She missed her tee shot well right on the 191-yard seventh — her 16th hole of the day — leaving her a difficult pitch from a downhill lie in the rough. That came up short of the green and she ultimately made a triple-bogey 6.
“Probably one too many clubs,” Lincicome said of her tee shot. “Hit it short of there in case I do miss the green, because over that green was absolutely dead.”
On the 205-yard 18th, her tee shot came up short in the water, leading to double bogey.
She played the other 16 holes in 1 over, making her only birdie on the par-4 third.
Lincicome ended up in a three-way tie for 129th and would likely need a round in the mid-60s on Friday to make the cut.
“If I can drive it like I did today and just make a few putts here and there, I think I’ll be back in good shape,” Lincicome said.
“It’s out there. I was much calmer than I thought I was going to be. I love playing with the guys. It’s so much fun being inside the ropes with them. Hopefully, I can get a good one tomorrow.”
Lincicome was cheered while being introduced on the 10th hole. Her gallery was among the largest and encouraged playing partners Sam Ryder (68) and Conrad Shindler (72).
Initially concerned about nerves, Lincicome got off to a solid start with pars on her first three holes. She appeared unfazed by a bogey on No. 13 after her 10-foot par putt edged the cup.
“She’s a very solid player,” Ryder said.
Lincicome bogeyed the par-4 16th, but her quest became tougher after the double-bogey 5 on 18. She hung in and was able to post her only birdie before unraveling on the seventh.
Lincicome’s goal now is remembering what she did well and using it to salvage what’s left of her PGA Tour debut.
“Pretty happy with my game overall,” she said. “I had two bad holes, but I drove it well. I did all the things I said I needed to do, but my putter let me down today.”
Playing in the afternoon and using a new putter, Merritt surged into the lead by shooting 6 under on his second nine. He holed a 34-footer for eagle on the par-5 sixth, and his four other birdies on the side were from inside 11 feet.
“This is a week where you might have to get up to 20 under to win this thing,” said Merritt, who got his only tour victory in 2015. “We were just fortunate enough to make a lot of birdies and didn’t make any mistakes.”
The golf course was firm on Thursday, but that may change with thunderstorms in the forecast Friday.
Andres Romero, Billy Horschel and Joel Dahmen shot 65s and were three shots back. Hunter Mahan was one of eight players to shoot 66.
Eleven years ago, the last time the British Open was played at Carnoustie, Romero finished alone in third, one shot out of a playoff won by Padraig Harrington. But the up-and-down Argentinian hasn’t won in the U.S. in a decade and didn’t qualify for the Open this year.
He tied for seventh last week at the John Deere Classic in only his third PGA Tour start of the season.
“I’ve been hitting the ball good for a while,” Romero said through a translator. “The last few weeks I eliminated mistakes, and it’s paying off.”