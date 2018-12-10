Zack Pace of the Sonoma Stompers was named on Monday as the 2018 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs Manager of the Year, the league announced.
Pace led Sonoma to a league-record 57 wins this year.
“I am thankful for the whole Stompers family,” Pace said in a press release. “From Brett (Creamer) and the front office, host families, sponsors, fans, players, and everyone else involved. With great communication, we all worked hard towards our goals and doing the right thing. It was a pleasure to see a positive atmosphere daily created by everyone on the Stompers family.”
Pace played his college baseball at Sonoma State, where he earned All-West Region honors as a center fielder. He remains the school’s career record holder in on-base percentage (.510) and he has assisted head coach John Goelz at the school since 2014.
Pace played 11 years of pro baseball, including five for San Rafael as a center fielder, helping the Pacifics to three Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs championships.
Pace retired as a player following the 2016 season, then took over the Stompers prior to 2018.
“Zack and I shared the same vision from day one,” said Stompers general manager Brett Creamer. “We were able to execute our plans effectively and promote players to higher leagues as well. … He exceeded my expectations, and is truly a vital asset of the Sonoma Stompers. From his on-field demeanor to his off the field upbeat personality, he embodies the Sonoma culture.”
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs was founded in 2013 and consists of six teams, including the Napa Silverados, an expansion team.
