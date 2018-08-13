Years ago, when he was a sophomore in high school, Marcus Armstrong-Brown and his dad, Anthony Armstrong-Brown, traveled from their home in Napa to see the Boise State-Fresno State football game at Bulldog Stadium.
“I just remember thinking to myself, I’m going to play under these lights one day,” Marcus Armstrong-Brown said. “It’s pretty much coming full circle, because one of our last games is in that stadium, at Fresno.”
Marcus Armstrong-Brown is going into his senior season as a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver for the University of Hawaii, which plays in the Mountain West Conference. The Rainbow Warriors were picked to finish fifth in the West Division of the Mountain West’s preseason poll as voted by the media in July, according to hawaiiathletics.com.
Hawaii opens its 2018 season on Aug. 25 at Colorado State. The Rainbow Warriors will play a 13-game schedule, with road games at San Jose State on Sept. 29 and Fresno State on Oct. 27.
“I’m going to make the most that I can of it,” said Marcus Armstrong-Brown, 24, who graduated from Justin-Siena High School in 2013 and is a transfer from Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill. “I’ve been playing since about seventh grade. It all comes down to this.
“Personally, I’m not going out there to try and get as many accolades or awards as possible. It’s about having the most fun and making the most memories.”
Marcus Armstrong-Brown learned much about football from his dad, who played free safety at Boise State and was a part of four CIF North Coast Section titles as an assistant coach at Justin-Siena. Anthony Armstrong-Brown, who is in his first year as Napa High’s defensive coordinator, passed on to his son the importance of having a great work ethic.
“I came to Hawaii to catch a lot of footballs and work my tail off,” Marcus Armstrong-Brown said in a telephone interview last week. “The fans are amazing. Everyone really gets behind the team we have. Everyone is so down to earth. They’re really, really good fans. We give them something to look forward to on Saturdays.”
Armstrong-Brown played in 11 of 12 games last year and caught 24 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown. He had three receptions for 23 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown catch, against UMass.
He caught five passes against both Colorado State and San Diego State.
“I think last year was a big learning year for me,” Armstrong-Brown said. “It went pretty slow in terms of yards and touchdowns. But at the end of the day, that wasn’t what was most important for me. It was learning everything and being able to put myself in the position that I am this year.
“You’ve got to make sure that you don’t get too low, but never too high.”
Armstrong-Brown spent most of spring football practices on the sidelines due to two bulging discs in his back. He received all kinds of treatment, including physical therapy and acupuncture. He also saw a chiropractor.
“I made the most of what I could do, and that was learn a lot,” he said. “It doesn’t fully go away, unless you rest for a long time. So I’m just playing through it.
“My back feels good. I’m having so much fun out here, that it’s really worth every bit of it. It’s not that big of a deal. I’m flying around out there.”
Hawaii’s offense is a run and shoot, with an emphasis on the passing game and four receivers on the field. Armstrong-Brown plays an outside receiver position and is working with the first team in fall camp.
“Things are looking really great for us right now,” he said. “Our bread and butter is passing. I think we’re going to do a lot of damage to defenses this year, because of this offense. It’s very lethal.
“I expect everybody that is at receiver this year to have a great year. Competition is really, really good right now. We’ve got some guys that are making plays every day, including myself.
“We’re going to be really good. I have a good feeling about this year. Practices are going great. I expect to have a very productive year.”
Two big seasons at Diablo Valley
After a grayshirt year, Armstrong-Brown was a two-year starter at wide receiver for Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill. He caught 112 passes and scored 20 touchdowns in his two seasons at DVC.
He made an immediate impact his freshman season, making 55 catches for 869 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He received All-Bay 6 Conference honors as a freshman for Diablo Valley.
After being listed on the JCGridiron.com Preseason JUCO Wide Receiver Watch List, Armstrong-Brown caught 57 passes for 638 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Three-sport athlete at Justin-Siena
Armstrong-Brown was a three-sport athlete at Justin-Siena and starred in football.
As a senior, he was the starting quarterback, running the Braves’ Houston-split back veer offense, accounting for 776 yards passing with eight touchdowns, 851 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Marin County Athletic League and All-Napa County honors and also received the team’s “Brave Heart” leadership award after leading Justin-Siena to the CIF North Coast Section Division IV title with a 27-13 win over San Marin-Novato in the finals.
He also started on defense.
He ran for 125 yards, threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Weaver, and intercepted a pass in Justin-Siena’s title game win at Dodd Stadium.
The Braves ended the year on a five-game winning streak. As an NCS champion, Justin-Siena was bowl-eligible for the inaugural CIF State Regional Championship Bowl Games.
On defense, Armstrong-Brown had 27 total tackles, four interceptions, a caused fumble and 28 passes defensed. He also returned 11 punts for 211 yards.
“Definitely some of the best memories I have had in football,” he said. “Just that coaching staff … it makes me feel very lucky, because they we so ahead of the game. They conditioned us on the field. But also they conditioned us mentally. I owe that entire coaching staff a lot, because without them, I would not be here today.”
Armstrong-Brown was named as the 2012-13 Napa Valley Register co-Male Athlete of the Year.
As a junior, he played wide receiver and was second-team All-MCAL and second-team All-County.
He also played basketball and competed in field events on the track team.
“Justin did a lot for me. Justin taught me a lot about life,” he said. “I met a lot of great people.”
He played for head coach Rich Cotruvo at Justin-Siena in football.
“I owe that guy so much. That man just helped me out so much,” said Armstrong-Brown.