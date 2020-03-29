Men's College Basketball: Tim Ford shakes self-doubt to record historic season for Pacific Union College

“He will forever be missed and will definitely go down in history – well, officially with the double-double record, but also in my book as one of the better players on and off the court that we’ve had in our program,” said sixth-year head coach Greg Rahn.

Rahn remembered the first time he watched Ford play, on film when Ford was in the middle of difficult season at Chaffey College in Southern California. What stood out most about the tall and lanky forward was his attitude and hustle, the exact traits Rahn looks for in players he recruits.

“He definitely is a guy who wants to win, and his motor, the way he carries himself on the court, he sacrifices a lot and gives every possession everything he has,” Rahn said.

But what Rahn didn’t see on film was the self-doubt and lack of confidence that plagued Ford even then. He had transferred to Chaffey after a successful first year at Allen Hancock College in Santa Maria because his family wanted him closer to home.

At Hancock, Ford felt he had begun to scratch the surface of his potential. In his first year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 6 points and a team-high 9 rebounds in just 14 minutes per game. He played his role well, focusing on crashing the glass and playing tough defense, and his confidence began to grow.