Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau and Brandt Snedeker, who are each in the top 50 of this week’s World Golf Ranking, have committed to play in the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event scheduled for Oct. 1-7 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Finau is No. 18, Mickelson is No. 24 and Snedeker is No. 49 in the World Golf Ranking through Aug. 26.
Fred Couples, John Daly and former major league pitcher Mark Mulder will play in the Safeway Open on sponsor invitations.
Mickelson won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March.
Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in August.
Finau is fourth and Mickelson is 10th among PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders. Snedeker is 35th.
It will mark Mickelson’s third straight year playing in Napa. He tied for third place last fall at Silverado, shooting 12-under-par for the week. He tied for eighth place here in 2016 with a 14-under-par total.
“We’re happy that Phil loves this tournament and loves coming to Napa and Silverado and to play in our tournament,” said Jeff Sanders, the executive tournament director and the executive vice-president of Lagardere Sports, the event’s management company.
Mickelson is a World Golf Hall of Fame member and the winner of 43 PGA Tour events. He is a three-time Masters champion and the winner of five majors.
“I had a great start to the year, and it really started at Safeway last year with a third-place finish,” Mickelson said at media day for the Safeway Open on Tuesday at Silverado. “I’m excited about where my game is at. I’m driving the ball much better. I’m putting the ball phenomenal this year. I’m starting to play some of my best golf again.”
Brendan Steele became the first repeat winner of the Safeway Open last fall. He battled difficult conditions in the final round – winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph – to shoot a 69 and win with a 15-under 273 total. He edged out Finau by two shots and two other players, Mickelson and Chesson Hadley, by three strokes.
Mickelson likes starting out the year in Napa and playing Silverado.
“It’s a fun golf course,” said Mickelson. “I think the greens are what really make the golf course. It forces you to come in at the greens certain ways with different angle, be strategic, and really have a deft, soft touch to get the ball to go in the hole, because you have to play a lot of break on a lot of holes.”
Couples is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and has a Masters title.
“We’ve been trying to get (Couples) to play for a few years here,” said Sanders. “I think people will love to see him play. He’s playing well.”
Couples is also a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions.
Snedeker is a nine-time PGA Tour champion.
Mulder, who pitched for the Oakland Athletics, won the American Century celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe three straight years. He finished second in the event this year.
“He’s excited about it and he’s a great player,” said Sanders. “We thought it would be fun having him give it a shot.
“Mark has a great connection with the sports community in the Bay Area and he’s got some serious game on the course too.”