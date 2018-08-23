When the Verizon IndyCar series comes to its season finale at Sonoma Raceway in mid-September, it’s likely that driver Max Chilton will have the longest commute of anyone on the starting grid. Chilton, an ex-pat from the Formula One ranks, travels to each race from his home in London, adding a transatlantic flair to a series that already has its share of international drivers.
Racking up the frequent flier miles is an occupational hazard for the 27-year-old Briton, who logged many miles racing in European junior formula series and two seasons of Formula One before joining the IndyCar series three years ago. “In the last four years, I think I’ve made about 100 trips across the Atlantic,” Chilton estimated. “It’s a lot like riding on a bus.”
To get to IndyCar, Chilton climbed rapidly up a predictable racing ladder, step by step, through the ranks of European formula racing. After beginning in karting at age 10 and a junior series for teenage drivers at 14, Carlin graduated to the British GP3 series at 16, where he claimed three poles and a pair of wins in 2009 before moving up to GP2 Asia where he claimed the 2010 championship.
By 2012, Chilton had moved to the rarified environment of Formula One, driving for Team Marussia, for whom 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi is also an alumnus. In two years, Chilton completed 35 races, a record for a rookie. But despite that record of consistency, Team Marussia closed shop in 2015 and Chilton looked to the U.S. to continue his career.
After a short stint in Indy Lights, Chilton moved to the Verizon IndyCar series with Chip Ganassi Racing and is likely most well-known for dominating the last quarter of the 2017 Indianapolis 500, leading 50 of 200 laps before finishing fourth. Chilton believes it was a performance that proved he belongs in the series. “I led 50 laps in the Indy 500, which is more than a lot of people have managed,” he said.
At Sonoma, Chilton will close out what has been a rookie season for Carlin Motorsport, which fields two cars in the series. Carlin Motorsport has extensive experience in Europe, where it fields nearly two dozen cars in seven FIA-sanctioned formula series. But a contemporary Indy car has little in common with the cars Carlin Motorsport campaigns in Europe. Nonetheless, Chilton contends that is no handicap since all teams started the season on common ground when IndyCar introduced a completely re-designed car for the 2018 season.
“That’s why we chose to join the series now,” said Chilton. “This was the best year to do it because it was the most level playing field and everybody had to start with the same new car.”
Chilton says that road courses like the 12 turn Sonoma Raceway suit his driving style, which is not surprising considering his background. “Qualifying is my specialty,” contended Chilton, whose best effort so far this season was a sixth starting spot on the grid at Mid Ohio, ahead of drivers from such powerhouse teams as Penske, Andretti and Ganassi.
That qualifying effort showed that the Carlin Motorsports cars have speed. But Chilton, who is still searching for a top 10 finish this year, contends that his cars still need a faster pace in race conditions and more quickness, a quality that is critical to get off the slowest corners at Sonoma. “The team has done an amazing job and we’ve made a lot of progress this year,” said Chilton, who is encouraged that the teams will have a test day just before the race weekend at Sonoma.
He’s aware that the Sonoma race grants double the normal number of championship points and is an opportunity for the Carlin Motorsports team to jump up in the standings. “But we are taking things race by race and just pushing hard for the best result.”
Dick, Stan Vermeil Named Grand Marshals for Vermeil Classic
CALISTOGA — Brothers Dick and Stan Vermeil have been named Grand Marshals to preside over the Louie Vermeil Classic, the traditional Labor Day weekend race at Calistoga Speedway named in honor of their father, who nurtured racing in the Napa Valley for decades as president of the Northern Auto Racing Club.
The 11th annual Louie Vermeil Classic weekend opens with the induction dinner for the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame on Friday, August 31st and is followed by two days of racing on the half mile oval featuring non-wing sprint cars and midgets.
“Sprint car racing and Calistoga Speedway owe so much to the Vermeil family, who were instrumental in developing the sport and building the racing program at Calistoga to nation-wide fame,” said promoter Tommy Hunt, HMC Promotions. “We are honored that the sons of Alice and Louie will preside over what has become one of the most popular weekends of racing at the track that features the traditional, non-wing cars that were Louie’s passion.”
“Dad loved football, racing and family,” Dick Vermeil once recalled, about the passions that carried through the family bloodlines to his sons. While Dick went on to become a Super Bowl-winning coach in the NFL, his brother Stan became a mentor to many racing mechanics and engine builders as a high school industrial arts teacher when his own racing career ended. Both sons still have a passion for race cars and Dick has even restored two of his father’s most famous racers that competed at Calistoga in the 1940s and ‘50s.
Eleven former racers, officials and car owners will be inducted into the track’s Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend during a dinner in the Tubbs Building on the Napa County Fairgrounds. Tickets for the dinner, which sold out last year, must be purchased in advance. Dinner and racing tickets are available at HMC Promotions, (916) 773-7223.
The Louie Vermeil Classic continues on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2, with the sprint cars of the Southern California-based USAC/CRA series and the USAC Western States midgets that includes heat races and main events for both classes on both nights.
Wine Country Speed Festival Revs Up Historic Racing in Sonoma
SONOMA — Sonoma Raceway’s annual June historic-car racing weekend, which has spanned more than 30 years, will take a spin under new management in 2019. Jeff O’Neill will lead the new group with plans to create a world-class event that will delight not only drivers but provide an extraordinary venue for spectators to enjoy these rare cars. O’Neill has tapped Cris Vandagriff to partner on this event.
The rebranded Wine Country Speed Festival is slated for May 31-June 2, 2019 on Sonoma Raceway’s traditional 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. The event will draw inspiration from top-tier motorsports events around the world to deliver an incredible collection of authentic historic cars, a great on-track experience for drivers and an interactive and enjoyable spectator event in the heart of California’s premier wine-growing region.
“I am delighted to be part of the historic Sonoma Raceway,” said O’Neill. “As the track celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, this event will showcase the amazing cars and drivers that made the track a part of motor-racing history.”
With more than 60 years of historic racing between them, O’Neill and Vandagriff plan to create an immersive paddock experience that transports fans and drivers to different eras of motorsports history and feature legendary race cars and drivers while incorporating delicious food and wine from Sonoma’s best vintners and chefs.
O’Neill is the founder of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, one of California’s largest wine producers. Away from the vineyard, O’Neill has a longstanding passion for historic car racing and collecting, including piloting his own Maserati 250F and Maserati Tipo 61 on track. Vandagriff, a third-generation driver and organizer, brings a wealth of experience in historic racing.