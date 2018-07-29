The San Rafael Pacifics led from the top of the first inning on in a 10-3 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs victory over the host Napa Silverados on Saturday night at Napa Valley College.
The middle three hitters in the San Rafael order fueled the Pacifics attack, giving plenty of support for starter Fernando Baez.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Silverados.
Brent Gillespie, Javion Randle and Corey Dempster finished 7-for-12 combined with six RBIs hitting in the middle of the order. DonAndre Clarke and Mark Lindsay also chipped in for San Rafael, both finishing 2-for-5 in the game.
Baez earned his seventh win of the season in six innings of work for San Rafael. The native of the Dominican Republic allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight batters.
Ray Jones and Josh Montelongo highlighted the Silverados attack, both finishing 2-for-4. Jones doubled and scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Nicco Toni. Jones later scored on an RBI single by Montelongo in the third inning.
Dominic Bethancourt extended his impressive run at the plate after entering the game defensively in the third inning. Bethancourt has recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games and holds a .476 batting average (20-42) over that stretch.
Napa is 21-30 on the season.