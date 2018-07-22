When starting pitcher Scott Harkin signed with the Napa Silverados back in January, he became the first player to be signed in the franchise’s history. The Sonoma State product became the early face of the franchise when he was named as the first Opening Day starter in Napa history. The hard-throwing right-hander further cemented his legacy in Silverados history on Saturday night at Joe DiMaggio Park in Martinez.
Harkin threw a complete game in a 6-4 victory over the Clippers. In the process, Harkin became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a complete game. It was a fitting development for a player that had been linked to the franchise since the very beginning. Harkin allowed four hits while striking out seven batters.
Harkin retired the first 13 batters that he faced before the Clippers recorded their first hit in the fifth inning. He also retired 11 in a row in one stretch, from the fifth inning to the ninth.
Devin Carter’s solo home run in the fifth got Martinez on the board while recording Martinez’s first hit. After Jimmy Lunardelli was hit by a pitch, catcher Wilkyns Jimenez launched a second home run in the inning to tie the game at 3-3.
Martinez never led in the game, however, and did not score again until the ninth inning.
The Silverados broke the deadlock with a three-run rally in the seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead. Ray Salas scored Nick Kern from third on a sacrifice fly in the inning before Nicco Toni singled up the middle with two outs to drive in Napa’s third run.
Kern quickly put the Silverados on top with a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning. The UCLA product reached base four times in the game, finishing 1-for-2 with three walks and a pair of runs scored.
Napa (20-25) is now 5-0 in games played at Joe DiMaggio Park this season. A win coupled with a Pittsburg loss (20-25) means the Silverados are once again knotted up with the Diamonds in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.