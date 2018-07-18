Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Napa Silverados

The Napa Silverados' Nick Kern, left, tags second base before firing to first base for a double play against the San Rafael Pacifics at Napa Valley College on Tuesday night.

 Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com

The second half of the Napa Silverados’ inaugural season started the same way that the 2018 regular season began in a matchup with the Pacifics.

Similarly to Opening Night, a large rally in the early innings Tuesday was the highlight in an 11-6 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs victory over San Rafael.

The Silverados scored 10 runs in the third and fourth innings combined to jump out to a 10-0 lead before San Rafael had a chance to get the offense into gear. Napa did the most damage in the fourth inning with an eight-run rally.

After the first batter was retired in the inning, the next six reached base. Napa brought 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

Josh Montelongo drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning and finished with four RBIs in the ballgame. Montelongo was 2-for-5 with a double.

Willy Salas had another solid night, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI. The newly acquired middle infielder has been a key contributor offensively since signing with Napa on July 11.

Jackson Beruman delivered a solid performance, picking up the win in his second consecutive start. Beruman allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Napa is 18-23 on the season.

