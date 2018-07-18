The second half of the Napa Silverados’ inaugural season started the same way that the 2018 regular season began in a matchup with the Pacifics.
Similarly to Opening Night, a large rally in the early innings Tuesday was the highlight in an 11-6 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs victory over San Rafael.
The Silverados scored 10 runs in the third and fourth innings combined to jump out to a 10-0 lead before San Rafael had a chance to get the offense into gear. Napa did the most damage in the fourth inning with an eight-run rally.
After the first batter was retired in the inning, the next six reached base. Napa brought 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
Josh Montelongo drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning and finished with four RBIs in the ballgame. Montelongo was 2-for-5 with a double.
Willy Salas had another solid night, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI. The newly acquired middle infielder has been a key contributor offensively since signing with Napa on July 11.
Jackson Beruman delivered a solid performance, picking up the win in his second consecutive start. Beruman allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over six innings.
Napa is 18-23 on the season.