Corey Pereira’s game plan going into the final round of the Napa Open on Friday is to continue playing the kind of golf that has gotten him through 36 holes so far at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Pereira, who has a sizeable seven-shot lead, wants to play one shot at a time and do the same things that have gotten him to this point in the inaugural mini-tour event.
“I’m not really looking too much into it,” said Pereira, who earned Web.com Tour membership for 2019 after finishing last year No. 4 on the Order of Merit on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. “I’m just going to play how I normally do. I’ve been playing well. I’ve been shooting good scores. Hopefully it will add up in my favor.”
Pereira, a GolfWeek All-American Honorable Mention selection for the University of Washington in 2016, shot a 4-under-par 68 on the 6,612-yard South Course at Silverado on Thursday that was highlighted by his short game shots.
“I didn’t feel great about my game,” said Pereira, a resident of Cameron Park (El Dorado County). “Tee to green, I was just a little bit not where I want to be. But I really had an awesome short game today and I putted well and I made good decisions. The score’s all that matters at the end of the day. I’m really happy with what I shot.”
Pereira backed up his opening round 66 on the North Course on Wednesday by going low for the second straight day. He is at 10-under 134, seven shots in front of two players, Steven Kupcho, 72-69 – 141, and Connor Blick, 71-70 – 141.
Pereira had five birdies and one bogey.
“I felt good that I was able to post a score, as some of the pins are tough and the greens are definitely more difficult,” said Pereira, who won four college titles and was twice named as a First Team All-Pac-12 selection (2015-16, 2014-15).
Pereira will begin the third and final round Friday at 10 a.m. from No. 1 on the North Course. He will play with Blick and Kupcho.
“I’ve played that course a lot and I’ve shot good scores out there,” said Pereira. “I think I know how to put a score up on that golf course. I’m trying to shoot as low as I can. I don’t see any reason to lay back.”
Pereira played in 12 Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada events last year. He made 10 cuts, won the ATB Financial Classic, and had three other top-10 finishes.
“He was steady today,” said Zack Sims of Napa, who played in the grouping with Pereira. “He didn’t really make any mistakes. His short game and everything was solid today. His short game really saved him.”
Play will begin from the first and 10th tees Friday at 9 a.m.
Elliot Paylor is alone in fourth at 75-67 – 142.
Brian Mogg (75-68 – 143), Sims (70-73 – 143), Andy Miller of Napa (71-72 – 143) and Evan Knight (70-73 – 143) are tied for fifth.
Thirty-eight players, both professional and amateurs, are entered in the tournament. The tournament is open to all professionals, men and women, as well as amateurs with a U.S. Golf Association handicap index of 5 or less. Amateurs may win up to a maximum of $750, according to registration information. Amateurs will be paid in the form of a gift card to Silverado Resort and Spa.
An awards ceremony will follow play.
First-place prize money is expected to be over $5,000 in the pro division.
There was light rain, but only briefly in the early afternoon. It was cloudy, breezy, cool and wet.
“The South is a much shorter golf course, and we didn’t really have any rain to deal with at all, so it was playing a lot easier,” said Miller, Silverado’s design director, who is putting on the three-day, 54-hole event. “But that being said, the greens are difficult, especially when they are running right around 11 or 12 (on the Stimpmeter) like they are.
“A little breeze out there made it kind of tough. The greens were great. They’re in phenomenal shape. The fairways weren’t nearly as wet as I thought they would be today.”
Accuweather.com calls for cloudy conditions on Friday.
“I think we’ll have a good finish. We’ll play that North Course from the tips,” said Miller.
Doug Quinones (75-69 – 144) and Hayden Shieh (75-69 – 144) are at even par.
Elizabeth Schultz, a former San Jose State player who works in the golf department at Silverado, is the only female player in the field and is at 76-75 – 151.
Jeffrey Carr is the low amateur at 73-74 – 147.