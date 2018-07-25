The Napa Silverados grabbed early momentum Tuesday and never let the Pittsburg Diamonds get into the game in a 7-4 victory at Winter Chevrolet Stadium in Pittsburg on Tuesday night.
Napa scored in the top of the first inning on a Josh Montelongo single and never relinquished the lead in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs contest.
Dominic Bethancourt led the offensive attack, going 4 for 5 with a pair of runs scored. The Sierra College product has finished with a hit in eight of his last nine games, and has a .481 batting average over that stretch.
The first-year professional was focused on bouncing back after the loss to Martinez on Sunday.
“We had some extra fire in the dugout tonight after that loss to the Clippers on Sunday,” Bethancourt said. “We were able to stay composed as an offense. I focused on staying ahead in the count so I do not have to think about what a pitcher might do.”
Second baseman Nick Kern went 2 for 4, doubling and scoring in the third inning before hitting a two-run homer to left center in the fifth to extend Napa’s lead to 4-0. Kern has found his power stroke, hitting five home runs this month alone.
Silverados starting pitcher Billy Felo earned his fourth win in as many starts. The Kutztown University product allowed three runs over six innings, with four strikeouts. Over Felo’s last four starts, the Pennsylvania native is 4-0 with a 3.71 ERA in 24 2/3 innings.
“Felo is really starting to figure it out. He is a great pitcher for our team,” Bethancourt said. “Any pitcher that is able to pound the zone while keeping the ball down is going to have a lot of success in this league.”
Napa took a 21-26 record into Wednesday night’s rematch at Pittsburg, deadlocked with the Diamonds for the league’s fourth and final playoff position. The San Rafael Pacifics (32-15) got some breathing room after a win Tuesday coupled with a Sonoma Stompers’ (30-17) loss to the Martinez Clippers (12-35) to take a two-game lead in the standings.