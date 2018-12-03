Pitcher Billy Felo and first baseman Josh Montelongo of the Napa Silverados, an expansion team, were named as winners of Gilded Glove Awards for the 2018 season, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs announced Monday.
The Gilded Glove recognizes players’ defensive prowess at their position, and is voted on by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters, the league said in a press release.
Other Gilded Glove winners:
* Catcher: Daniel Comstock, Sonoma Stompers.
* Second base: Brandon Fischer, Vallejo Admirals.
* Third Base: Chris Fornaci, Vallejo Admirals.
* Shortstop: Rando Moreno, San Rafael Pacifics.
* Outfield: Javion Randle, San Rafael Pacifics.
* Outfield: DonAndre Clark, San Rafael Pacifics.
* Outfield: Vlad Gomez, Vallejo Admirals.
It’s the second consecutive year that Fornaci has received the award.
It’s the fifth year that the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs – a Northern California-based summer independent league – has honored players with the awards.
Felo was 8-3 with a 5.56 earned run average in 24 games, with 14 starts and a complete game. He threw 100 1/3 innings. Felo had six putouts, six assists and no errors.
Montelongo batted .269 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles, two triples and 67 RBIs in 77 games. He had 84 hits on the season.
Defensively, Montelongo made 480 putouts, had 23 assists and seven errors for a .986 fielding percentage.
The league is scheduled to announce the 2018 Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs was founded in 2013 and consists of six teams. San Rafael, Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league.
The Silverados won their final game of the regular season, 14-4 over the Vallejo Admirals at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field in late August. But the Silverados did not move on to the postseason after finishing in fifth place with a 31-49 record.
The San Rafael Pacifics won the title, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title in the league’s seven years.