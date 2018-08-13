Two runs scored off Sonoma starter Tyler Sharp in the bottom of the first inning was all the Silverados needed in a 3-0 victory over the Stompers at Napa Valley College on Sunday. The Silverados’ bullpen slammed the door over the final 4 2/3 innings to finish the job that starter Christoper De Leon began.
Southpaw reliever Mark Young was extremely effective over his three innings of work. The San Diego native didn’t allow a hit over those innings while walking two and striking out four.
Elvis Liriano followed Young and pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn his first save of the season. He struck out four and allowed just one hit while striking out four. The duo of Young and Liriano combined to allow one hit and eight strikeouts over the final 4 2/3 innings.
An RBI single by Willy Salas sparked Napa’s offense in the first. Salas later scored in the inning when Nicco Toni stole second, which allowed Salas to steal home on the throw to get Toni.
Napa (27-37) added its third run in the sixth when pinch-hitter Nick Stoll singled in Devon Ramirez. Ramirez finished 3-for-4, his second three hit game of the season.
Napa continues its homestand Tuesday when it begins a two-game set against the Martinez Clippers (18-46) at Napa Valley College. The loss on Sunday for the Stompers (43-21) trimmed their lead in the Pacific Association to one game over the San Rafael Pacifics (42-22). The Vallejo Admirals (31-33), and Pittsburg Diamonds are deadlocked in third place, four games clear of the Silverados in the playoff push.