With both teams scoring all runs in the first five innings, the Napa Silverados’ bullpen blanked the second-place San Rafael Pacifics the rest of the way for a 10-9 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs road win Friday night at Albert Park.
Trailing 7-2 in the fourth, the Silverados mounted a five-run rally to tie the game. Nicco Toni’s three-run homer with two outs punctuated the rally, knotting the score at 7. Toni was 1 for 5 with three RBIs. No Napa hitters had more than one hit, but the Silverados drew 11 walks.
Napa took the lead for good in the fifth with a three-run rally. Willy Salas drove home a pair in the inning with a double, before Josh Montelongo brought in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. The pair were each 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
After three innings of one-hit, scoreless ball from Napa relievers Chris Butcher and Braulio Ortiz, southpaw Mark Young earned a six-out save for his two outstanding innings. The native of San Diego allowed just one hit while striking out four to slam the door on the Pacifics.
Young saw the importance of performing well in the pressure situation.
“We have proven that we can win when we get way ahead in a ballgame, but had not shown that we can grind a win out in the way we did tonight,” Young said. “A lot of the Pacifics players have a lot more professional experience than we do, so it was rewarding to compete with them over the last two games and come out on top.”
Napa (23-33) remained two games back of the Pittsburg Diamonds (25-31) in the race for a playoff berth heading into a showdown between the two clubs on Saturday night at Napa Valley College. San Rafael (37-19) remained one game back of the Sonoma Stompers (38-18) at the top of the standings.