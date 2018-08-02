The Napa Silverados were never able to dig out of an early hole in a 9-4 road loss to the Martinez Clippers on Wednesday night in Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs action.
Martinez, which is managed by Napa Valley College head coach Dan Parker, struck for four runs in the first inning and never trailed. The Clippers swept a two-game set from the Silverados for the first time this season, handing Napa its seventh straight loss.
A three-run homer by Jacob Barfield gave Martinez a 4-0 lead in the home half of the first. It was Barfield’s second home run of the series. The Clippers hit six home runs combined over the two-game set. Barfield finished 1 for 3 with three runs driven in and a pair of walks.
Nathan Etheridge and Jimmy Lunardelli did much of the Clippers’ damage, as the duo in the middle of the order finished 7 for 9 with four RBIs and five runs scored. Etheridge had six hits in the two-game series after a 4 for 5 performance Wednesday. Lunardelli was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Drake Yoshikoa got the Silverados on the board in the fourth with an RBI single to right, making it 6-1. Yoshioka reached based four times in the game and finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
Home runs from Josh Montelongo in the fifth and Ray Jones in the seventh tacked on three more for Napa. Montelongo’s solo blast in the fifth was his 12th of the season, while Jones recorded his fifth of the year. Montelongo and Jones each went 1 for 4.
The Silverados took a 21-33 record into Thursday night’s game against the first-place Pacifics in San Rafael, trailing the Pittsburg Diamonds (24-30) by three games in the chase for the fourth and final playoff position in the Pacific Association. The Pacifics (37-17) and Sonoma Stompers were tied atop the standings Wednesday night after Sonoma capped a two-game sweep of San Rafael. The Vallejo Admirals (28-26) remained in third position despite being swept by the Diamonds.