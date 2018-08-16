The visiting Martinez Clippers stormed out of the port with a seven-run first inning Wednesday night but had to come back late to put away the Napa Silverados, 13-10, at Napa Valley College.
The Clippers, managed by NVC head coach Dan Parker, scored seven runs on eight hits to open the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs contest.
But the Silverados did not go down without a fight, scoring nine runs between the second and fourth innings. A four-run rally in the fourth gave the hosts a 9-8 lead. Kendall Coleman highlighted the fourth with a three-run homer that tied the game at 8, and Miles Richards drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Coleman was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Martinez outscored the Silverados 5-1 the rest of the way, however, as pitcher Matti Doxler quieted Napa in relief. The New Hampshire native struck out eight and allowed only one hit in his four innings.
Josh Montelongo finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored to lead the Silverados’ attack. He had a pair of singles and a double in his first three at-bats to help Napa climb out of the early hole.
Pedro Barrios extended the Clippers advantage to 13-9 with an RBI single in the eighth, finishing 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kent Blackstone also knocked in a pair and finished 2 for 4.
Despite falling to 27-39, Napa remained four games back of the Admirals (31-35). The Silverados were to play three of their next four games in Pittsburg at Winter Chevrolet Stadium against the Diamonds (32-34).
The Sonoma Stompers (45-21) sat in the top position in the Pacific Association after Wednesday night’s games, leading the San Rafael Pacifics (43-23) by a pair.