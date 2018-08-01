The host Martinez Clippers hit four home runs Tuesday to hand the Napa Silverados their sixth consecutive loss in an 8-4 defeat at Joe DiMaggio Field in Martinez. Napa held the lead during multiple portions of the game.
Third baseman Alan Mocahbee jumpstarted the Martinez attack with a solo blast in the first inning to give the Clippers an early 1-0 advantage. The Georgia native finished 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, and three driven in.
After a slow start offensively, the Silverados offense kicked into gear in the fourth. Designated hitter Nicco Toni (2-for-4) knotted the score at 2-2 on his eighth home run of the season that also extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Napa (21-32) took the lead in the next half inning on a two-run blast off the bat of Kai Davis to make it 4-2. The home run would be the last time Napa scored, however, as the Clippers hit two home runs in the sixth and one in the seventh en route to outscoring Napa 6-0 over the remainder of the contest.
Right fielder Ray Jones finished 2-for-4, which gives him four multi-hit games in his last four played. The Cal State East Bay product has a .571 (8-14) average over that span. Catcher Zack Taylor also recorded his first three-hit game performance, finishing 3-for-4 with a double.
Napa lost ground to the Pittsburg Diamonds (23-30) with the loss and now trails Pittsburg by two games for the final playoff position in the Pacific Association.
The Sonoma Stompers (36-17) trimmed the San Rafael Pacifics (37-16) lead to one game in the race at the top of the standings with a win Tuesday.