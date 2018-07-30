When you’re hot, you’re hot, and when you’re not, you’re on a five-game losing streak like the Napa Silverados. The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs-leading San Rafael Pacifics (37-15) won their sixth straight decision, 10-7, over fifth-place Napa (21-31) on Sunday in a back-and-forth game that could have gone either way.
“We had our chances, we left 12 men on base because we had innings with two runners on and no outs and we just couldn’t get the job done,” said Napa manager Tito Fuentes Jr. after the game. “We have a lot of games like this and it’s frustrating.”
Fortunately for the Silverados, the team that’s one game ahead of them in the race for a fourth playoff spot, the Pittsburg Diamonds, lost its fourth game in a row Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a long season, we are still only one game behind Pittsburg for the fourth playoff spot so there’s time,” Fuentes noted. “We can beat any team in this league but we have one enemy, and that’s ourselves.”
Napa sent its ace, Billy Felo, to the mound, but the San Rafael Pacifics were not impressed. The Pacifics sent eight batters to the plate and scored five runs on four hits before the home crowd had a chance to sit down.
After the rough start, Felo settled down and to the Silverados’ credit, they mounted a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead. Ray Jones led off with a single and two batters later Nicco Toni smacked a hard single to left. After a second out was recorded, it looked like the potential rally was not to be. But the next six Napa batters reached base safely and six runs came across as the Silverados sent 11 men to the plate.
Nick Kern reached safely after a dropped third strike and the bases were loaded. Josh Montelango earned an RBI walk, and Kai Davis followed with a two-out single that scored two more runs to cut the San Rafael lead to 5-3. Dom Bethancourt followed with an RBI single and Zach Taylor’s grounder was mishandled to bring in Davis with the tying run. Jones then singled for the second time in the inning scoring Bethancourt and giving the Silverados a 6-5 lead.
Suddenly, as unlikely as it had seemed, Felo was in position to win his sixth straight decision, but it was not to be.
San Rafael tied the game at 6-6 with a single run in the top of the seventh, but Napa would again edge in front thanks to a solo home run by Taylor in the bottom of the frame.
“I felt good today. In that situation I was trying to stay with my approach and hit something hard,” said Taylor after the game. “I was looking for the ball on the outer half because Tito had come up to me before the at-bat and said they aren’t going to come in so look away.”
Sure enough, that’s exactly where the first pitch was and Taylor drove it over the right field wall for his first home run as a Silverado.
“Zach had a pretty good game,” noted Fuentes. “That was his first home run for us.”
Taylor also had a double earlier in the contest.
“I thought we were on our way when Zach hit the solo shot but we just don’t know how to keep the lead,” he added.
Taylor only joined the team three weeks ago, moving to Napa from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Unfortunately, San Rafael would score four more runs off a succession of Napa relievers to win the game 10-7.
Lefty Jared Koenig ran his record to 6-1 with the win while the loss went to Silverados reliever Augie Gallardo, now 0-2.
The Silverados next travel to Martinez for games Tuesday and Wednesday against the last place Clippers.
“We’ll bounce back,” said Taylor. “We’re fighting hard and our intensity is good. Teams go through slumps, but when we execute I think we’re unstoppable. We come into every series expecting to put a hurting on someone. It’s coming.”