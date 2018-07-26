The Napa Silverados found themselves in a tight ballgame in the eighth inning Wednesday night at Winter Chevrolet Stadium in Pittsburg.
With the scored tied at three, the Pittsburg Diamonds put runners at the corners with two outs against tough Napa reliever Augie Gallardo when Stephen Haviar’s slow roller led to disaster. The grounder initially looked like it was heading foul down the first-base line. But at the last moment, it inched into fair territory.
Hurried Silverados catcher Zack Taylor tried to throw out Haviar but fired over the head of first baseman Josh Montelongo, allowing Yuki Yasuda to score what proved to be the winning run in a 4-3 win for Pittsburg.
The Diamonds scored their first three runs in the first and third innings of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game. Designated hitter Joel Carranza was responsible for two of them. The Florida native had an RBI single in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third. Gabriel Bracamonte doubled home another run in the third.
Napa answered in the fourth. With a pair of runners on and two outs, John Nunnally smacked one over the wall in left center field to tie the game at 3. It was the first home run for Nunnally as a member of the Silverados. It was the last time Napa got on the board, however, despite totaling 10 hits as a team.
Dominic Bethancourt continued his torrid pace with a second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2 for 4. The El Dorado Hills Native finished 6 for 9 in the two-game series.
The Silverados fell to 21-26, one game back of the Diamonds (22-26) in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the league. Napa returned home to take on the second-place Sonoma Stompers (31-17) on Thursday and Friday. The teams split a two-game set in Napa earlier this month. Napa’s will host the first-place San Rafael Pacifics on Saturday and Sunday.
