The Napa Silverados saw a late advantage disappear in the top half of the eighth inning Thursday when the Pittsburg Diamonds rallied for a two-run lead at Napa Valley College.
Having lost late leads in three recent losses in Pittsburg last week, the Silverados made sure this night would be different, rebutting the Diamonds in the bottom of the eighth and holding the line in the ninth for an 8-7 victory in Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs action.
Nick Kern and Dominic Bethancourt singled to start the winning really. Ray Jones brought Kern home on an RBI groundout, Bethancourt scored the tying run on an error by shortstop Jose Garcia, and pinch runner Devonte Glenn scored the go-ahead run on a wild throw that got away from Masa Miyadera.
Relief pitcher Braulio Ortiz then held off Pittsburg in the top of the ninth. After the Diamonds loaded the bases on a walk, hit batsman and single, the former Brewers farmhand struck out three straight batters to earn the win. Ortiz did not allow a run over 1 2⁄3 innings.
In a wild game that had four lead changes, Pittsburg grabbed a 4-1 advantage in the fourth with two home runs, a three-run blast by Yuki Yasuda and a solo shot by Stephen Haviar.
But Napa battled back in the bottom half, as Kendall Coleman’s leadoff single sparked a three-run rally highlighted Bethancourt’s two-run single. Coleman was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Bethancourt 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Nicco Toni was also an offensive highlight, finishing 3 for 5.
Napa took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Drake Yoshioka that scored Jordon Anderson. Yoshioka went 1 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
With their second straight win, the Silverados took a 29-44 record into Friday night’s home game against Pittsburg. Thanks to a loss by the Vallejo Admirals (33-40) to the Sonoma Stompers (51-22), Napa trailed Vallejo by four games in the race for the final playoff position. The Silverados have three games remaining against the Admirals, including their final two regular-season contests Aug. 30 and 31.