The season ended the same way it began for the Napa Silverados on Friday night, a lopsided win at their Napa Valley College field.
In their 14-4 victory over the Vallejo Admirals, the Silverados (31-49) pulled away with a seven-run rally in the eighth, their last at-bats because they didn’t have to hit in the ninth. That matched their output in the first inning of their Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs opener on May 31.
Even Opening Day starter Scott Harkin picked up the victory Friday, his fourth win after pitching seven solid innings. The Sonoma State product allowed two runs and a walk. He finished the season with a team-best 77 strikeouts in 93 innings.
Willy Salas (1 for 4) opened Napa’s scoring in the first with a two-run single after a run had scored on a wild pitch. After Josh Montelongo walked, Dominic Bethancourt (2 for 5, two RBIs) belted a two-run double for a 12-4 lead. Ray Jones finished the season on a Silverados record 15-game hitting streak, going 2 for 3 with a run and RBI, scoring on an RBI single by Kendall Coleman in the first.
Devon Ramirez (2 for 3, two RBIs) tripled in the second to score Nick Kern. Ramirez was the only Silverados player to appear as an infielder, outfielder and pitcher this season.
On Saturday, the Sonoma Stompers (57-23) host the Pittsburg Diamonds (36-44) and the San Rafael Pacifics (50-30) entertain the Admirals (37-43) in the first round of the Pacific Association playoffs. The winner of those games play for the league championship on Sunday.