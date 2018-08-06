The Napa Silverados’ offense sputtered for a large portion of the game on Sunday afternoon at Wilson Park in Vallejo. Vallejo Admirals starter Alimcar Cruz cruised through seven innings, allowing just one run. But with one out in the eighth, Ray Jones ignited a Silverados’ attack in which Napa scored five runs over the final two innings to rally for a 6-3 win.
Jones launched his sixth home run of the season to right to cut the Vallejo (30-28) lead to one at 3-2 in the eighth inning. Willy Salas followed with a double to put the tying run in scoring position. When pinch runner Jordan Anderson tried to steal third, Admirals’ third baseman Chris Fornaci let the throw from the plate sneak by to allow Anderson to score the tying run. Jones and Salas both finished 2-for-4 in the game.
Drake Yoshioka gave the Silverados (24-34) the lead in the ninth on a two-run triple that scored Matt Richards and Kai Davis. Yoshioka finished 3-for-4 with three driven in and a run scored, and is now batting .500 over his last four games for the Silverados. Later in the ninth inning, Yoshioka scored on a sacrifice fly from Jones that made the score 6-3.
Angel Mejia once again made a huge impact in the late innings. The native of the Dominican Republic earned his first win of the season, pitching 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen to close out the game. The former Padres farmhand allowed a pair of hits, but kept Vallejo from scoring. Mejia has only allowed one earned run over 13 2/3 innings out of the pen for the Silverados this season.
Napa starter Billy Felo did well to limit damage in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Vallejo consistently had runners on through those innings but Felo was able to pitch through trouble, allowing just two earned runs.
The Admirals stranded 11 runners on base in innings Felo pitched.
Napa’s win, combined with a Pittsburg Diamonds (26-32) loss, inched the Silverados to within two games of the Diamonds in the race for the final playoff position. The San Rafael Pacifics (39-19) remain tied atop the standings with the Sonoma Stompers. Following an off-day Monday, Napa will head to Arnold Field to take on the Stompers for a two-game series that begins Tuesday.