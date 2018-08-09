The Napa Silverados were stymied offensively by Sonoma Stompers starter Kenny Mathews for the most of Wednesday evening at Arnold Field in Sonoma. The Southpaw did not allow a single run through seven innings. With Sonoma leading 2-0 going into the top of the ninth, things looked bleak for Napa with the league’s best closer Jacob Cox coming on to close things out.
Dominic Bethancourt made sure that things did not go as planned for Cox, tying the game with a two-run single to send the game to extras.
But despite the late push by the Silverados, Sonoma bounced back to win the game in the tenth 3-2 on a walk-off walk. It was the second time the Silverados have lost in extra frames to the Stompers this season.
Napa (24-36) got the first two runners on base in the top of the ninth on a walk and single to start things off. Later in the inning Nicco Toni and Josh Montelongo advanced on a wild pitch to put both runners in scoring position. Bethancourt then delivered with a line drive single down the right field line that scored both runners to tie the game at 2-2. The El Dorado Hills native finished 3-for-4 with a two RBIs.
A bases loaded walk with two outs in the tenth was the difference for Sonoma (41-19) as Kam Stewart drew a four pitch walk to bring the winning run in for the Stompers. Sonoma has 10 walk-off wins this season and holds a record of 8-2 in games that have gone into extra frames.
Napa starter and Sonoma State product Scott Harkin delivered a solid outing in six innings, allowing only one run. Kenny Meimerstorf’s solo home run in the sixth was the only blemish on Harkin’s day.
Angel Mejia also continued his brilliance in a scoreless seventh inning of relief. Mejia struck out the side in the inning to continue his stellar season. The native of the Dominican Republic has not allowed a single earned run over his last 7 2/3 innings pitched and has struck out 12 batters over that span.
The Stompers widened their lead in the Pacific Association to two games with the win combined with a Pacifics (39-21) loss to the Diamonds (28-32). Pittsburg leads the Silverados by four games in the race for the final playoff position in the league.
Napa will return home on Thursday to take on the Vallejo Admirals to kick off a season-long six game homestand at Your Name Here Ballpark.