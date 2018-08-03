The visiting Napa Silverados bombarded San Rafael Pacifics ace Max Beaty for 15 hits in a 10-8 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs victory Thursday night.
It was the second-largest hit total of the season for Napa, which snapped a seven-game skid with its first win at Albert Park this season. Beaty allowed 13 of those hits over five innings.
Willy Salas led the charge offensively for the Silverados. The Venezuela native finished 4 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Salas singled and scored during a four- run rally in the third inning that gave Napa its first lead, 5-2. Salas later gave the Silverados the lead in the seventh on an RBI double down the right-field line. That proved to be the difference as Napa held San Rafael scoreless over the final three innings.
Kai Davis jump-started the offense in the second inning with a solo blast to left that tied the game at 1. The Scottsdale native, who was 2 for 5, was one of five Silverados with at least two hits in the game.
Zack Taylor delivered in a big moment with a pair of runners on base in the fifth. The Arizona native launched a towering blast to left to make the score 8-5. It was Taylor’s second home run in his last four games. Taylor also help guide Napa’s bullpen to a victory with his work behind the plate.
Relief pitchers Chris Butcher, Yimmi Brasoban, and Angel Mejia combined to allow just one hit in three scoreless innings to end any hopes of a Pacifics comeback in the late going. Mejia slammed the door shut in the ninth by striking out the side, earning his third save.
The Dominican Republic native has struck out 15 batters in 10 innings this season and has allowed only one earned run in those innings.
The Silverados improved to 22-33 and gained a game on the Pittsburg Diamonds (24-31), with Pittsburg’s loss to the Admirals (29-26) on Thursday. San Rafael (37-18) dropped out of the top spot in the Pacific Association as the Sonoma Stompers (38-17) took sole position of first place with their eighth consecutive win Thursday over the Clippers (15-40).