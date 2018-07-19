Napa Silverados manager Tito Fuentes Jr. had lots of reasons to feel good after his team beat the first-place San Rafael Pacifics, 6-2, on Wednesday night for a sweep of their two-game series.
“We’re 2-0 for the second half of the season,” he chuckled after the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs contest at Napa Valley College.
It was the third win in a row for Napa, which improved to 19-23 with a win over a tough Pacifics (30-12) lineup that never seemed to be in doubt.
“Every game is a chess game and it’s always about putting the right pieces in the right places,” Fuentes said.
Silverados starter Billy Felo (5-2) won his fifth decision in a row and looked large and in charge for all of his seven innings.
“My body felt good tonight and the defense was phenomenal behind me,” said Felo, who struck out six while giving up just one earned run. “I was able to establish a good strike zone tonight. The key was throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count. I was able to use my fastball in counts where I was ahead to put the hitters away. Tonight, the fastball was my strikeout pitch and typically it’s not.”
Fuentes liked what we saw from Felo.
“He did a great job,” the coach said. “He’s been competing hard all year and we’re finally getting him the run support he needs and playing really good defense behind him. He’s on a nice little streak right now and we like streaks, as long as they are in the ‘W’ column.”
Shortstop Willie Salas started the double plays with some slick glove work and good feeds to second baseman Nick Kern.
“Willie Salas is a great addition to the team,” Fuentes said. “He really helps us on the left side. We did three double plays tonight that were really crucial.”
“Double plays are a pitcher’s best friend,” agreed Felo. “This infield is tough to field on, and they did a great job. They were into it every pitch tonight, I could tell.”
Napa jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a big second inning. John Nunnally opened with an infield single, and Devon Ramirez moved Nunnally to second with a ground ball no one could make a play on.
Dom Bethancourt drove in Nunnally with a single, Kern drove in Ramirez with a sacrifice fly to center, and Salas followed with a two-run double to put Napa up 4-0.
The Silverados used small ball to add another run in the bottom of the third. Nicco Toni singled to left and moved to second on Nunnally’s groundout. Toni then showed some speed by stealing third, and scored moments later on Ramirez’ RBI sac fly to center for a 5-0 lead.
The Pacifics showed some life in the fourth, scoring two runs in large part due to a misplayed fly ball. But Felo bore down and, with the help of relievers Chris Butcher and Angel Mejia, there was no further scoring by San Rafael.
Josh Montelongo – who had led Napa past San Rafael in the first game of the two-game set on Tuesday, 11-6 – barreled a pitch in the bottom of the fifth that cleared the left-field fence with plenty of room to spare for a solo shot.
Meija recorded his third save in the ninth and kept his ERA at 0.00.
“Angel is another competitor,” Fuentes said. “The Pacifics are his old team and they were taking some pitches because they don’t think he can throw strikes, but he proved them wrong tonight.”
San Rafael’s losing starter, 6-foot-5 lefty Jared Koenig, was 4-0 coming into the game.
On Tuesday, the Silverados topped San Rafael, 11-6. They scored two runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth, taking a 10-0 lead before San Rafael had a chance to get its offense in gear.
Montelongo drove in a pair of runs in the fourth and finished with four RBIs, going 2 for 5 with a double. Salas had a solid night, finishing 3 for 5 with an RBI. The newly acquired middle infielder has been a key contributor offensively since signing with Napa on July 11.
Jackson Beruman delivered a solid performance, picking up the win in his second consecutive start. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over six innings.