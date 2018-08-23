The Napa Silverados, after watching the Martinez Clippers jump ahead of them early the night before, turned the tables with a six-run first inning en route to a 12-5 win Wednesday night at Napa Valley College.
The victory ended a seven-game losing streak, and six-game skid against the Clippers, as the Silverados improved to 28-44 with eight games left in their inaugural Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season.
The six-run barrage in the first was highlighted by a three-run homer from Jordan Anderson. In his first at-bat coming off the inactive list, the Alabama Southern product launched the first pitch he saw over the fence in left field. In all, 10 Napa batters came to the plate in the inning.
Ray Jones gave the Silverados an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning with his third home run over the last three games. Jones, who has recorded a hit in each of his last eight games, finished 2 for 5 with a run scored and RBI.
Billy Felo pitched 6 2/3 innings and earned his eighth win of the season on the bump. The Pennsylvania native allowed three runs while striking out three. Felo’s victory places him among the top three in wins by Pacific Association hurlers.
Napa extended the advantage by scoring twice in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Drake Yoshioka singled home a run in the seventh, and RBI singles by Dominic Bethancourt and Nick Kern in the eighth made it 12-5.
Josh Montelongo led the Napa attack, going 3 for 5 with two runs scored. The Sonoma State product finished 7 for 10 over the two game series with the Clippers.
The Silverados were to open a two-game set Thursday night at NVC against the Pittsburg Diamonds (35-37). Napa began the night five games behind the Admirals (33-39) for the final playoff spot. Sonoma (50-22) extended its lead to four games over second-place San Rafael (46-26).
Martinez 12, Napa 8
The Clippers won 12-8 on Tuesday. They set the tone in the first inning, when their first three batters reached base and clean-up hitter Alan Mocahbee's grand slam gave them a 4-0 lead. They never led by less than four the rest of the night.
In the second inning, Devin Carter homered to left and Kent Blackstone and Wilkyns Jimenez added RBI singles to make it 9-0. Five Martinez batters finished with at least two hits. Shane Hughes was 3 for 4 with two walks and two runs scored, and Mocahbee went 2 for 5 with four RBIs.
The Silverados answered with six runs over the second through fourth inning to make it 9-6.
An RBI double by Yoshioka, who was 2 for 3 with a walk, highlighted a two-run second. Montelongo singled home a run in the third en route to his second four-hit game of the season, as he finished 4 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored.
In the fourth, Jones hit a laser to right for his ninth home run of the season. The Cal State East Bay product finished 1 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to six games. The San Diego native has at least one hit in 21 of the last 22 games.
Napa relief pitchers Devontae Glen and Yimmi Brasoban were effective, Glen striking out four over 3 2/3 innings and Brasoban allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.