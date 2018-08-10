A five-run fifth inning ignited a big offensive night for the Napa Silverados in a 9-5 victory over the Vallejo Admirals on Thursday night at Napa Valley College.
Napa had nine hits over the first two innings of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs contest. Seven hits came during a stretch of eight at-bats in the second inning alone. They included a two-run double by Nicco Toni that gave the Silverados the lead for good at 4-3, after Vallejo had taken a 3-1 lead on a Vladimir Gomez RBI double in the top of the second.
Cal State East Bay product Ray Jones went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Silverados, who improved to 25-36, while Dominic Bethancourt, Willy Salas, Devon Ramirez and Matt Richards were each 2 for 4.
Bethancourt added a solo home run to left-center field in the fourth, making it 9-4 with his seventh homer of the season. The first-year professional has a .500 average over his last three games.
Starting pitcher Jackson Berumen earned his fourth win of the season. The Sonoma State product stuck out four while allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings.
In relief, Chris Butcher and Angel Mejia took control over the final 3 2/3 innings. The pair allowed only one hit and struck out seven over that stretch. Butcher struck out five over two innings while Mejia slammed the door shut with two strikeouts in the ninth. Mejia has not allowed an earned run in his last 8 2/3 innings and has a 0.57 ERA in fifteen appearances out of the pen this season.
Napa kept pace with the Pittsburg Diamonds (29-32) to remain four games out of the fourth and final playoff position in the Pacific Association. Sonoma (42-19) extended its lead at the top to three games with a victory over the San Rafael Pacifics (39-22) at Albert Park on Thursday. Vallejo (31-30) remained in the third position two games on top of the Diamonds.