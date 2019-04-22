Jared Horn picked up his third straight win, pitching a career-high 8 1/3 innings to lead UC Berkeley in a 4-1 Pac-12 Conference victory over UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.
Horn (3-1), a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior right-hander from Napa, started and allowed one run (unearned) on three hits, struck out a career-high 10 batters and walked five on 127 pitches.
He faced 32 batters and got nine fly-outs and five groundouts for Cal (20-14 overall, 8-7 Pac-12).
UCLA (30-7 overall, 11-4 Pac-12) is No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball poll, released on Monday. It was the Bears’ first victory over a No. 1-ranked team in at least two decades, according to the Pac-12.
“That was phenomenal,” Cal center fielder Cameron Eden said in a story on the Bears’ website, calbears.com. “I can’t express how happy I am for that guy. To see him out here doing what he’s doing … It’s amazing to watch.”
Horn, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, has a 1.60 earned run average in seven games, all starts for the Bears. It’s the second-best ERA in the conference and the 17th best in the country, the Pac-12 said.
Horn underwent an appendectomy and missed the first month of the season for the Bears.
He returned for Cal and made the start in a 13-0 nonconference win over visiting San Jose State on March 12 at Evans Diamond in Berkeley.
Horn is one of the top pitchers to come out of the Napa Valley. He was 9-2 with a 0.67 ERA and 124 strikeouts in a senior season in 2016 that was highlighted by several honors: Monticello Empire League Player of the Year, honorable mention from Rawlings/Perfect Game All-America, CalHiSports.com All-State Super Elite first team, second team All-America from MaxPreps.com, and American Family Insurance All-USA California All-State Team.
Mike Neu, a Vintage graduate who is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, is Cal’s head coach.
Horn was named on Monday as the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced.
It’s Horn’s first Pac-12 pitcher of the week honor.
No decision for Shortridge
Aaron Shortridge of Napa started and pitched six innings in a no-decision for the host Bradenton Marauders on Saturday at LECOM Park.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, allowed six hits and two runs (both earned), walked one and struck out six on 86 pitches, 57 for strikes.
Bradenton, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate, won the Florida State League game, 3-2, over Jupiter.
Shortridge, a right-hander, faced 24 batters and got three groundouts and six fly-outs.
He was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starter for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Home run for Negron
Kris Negron of Napa played shortstop and hit a three-run home run for the Tacoma Rainiers in a 7-6 Pacific Coast League win over host El Paso (Texas) on Thursday.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Negron is batting .227 with two home runs and 13 RBIs through 12 games.
10 home runs for MacNichols
Vintage High graduate Jake MacNichols is batting .229 with 10 home runs and 16 RBIs through 35 games as junior catcher for Santa Clara University.
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow is batting .262 with 10 RBIs through 24 games for Cal State Fullerton.
Brandow, a Vintage High graduate, is a freshman outfielder.