Junior right-hander Jared Horn of Napa pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, to lead host UC Berkeley in a 3-2 Pac-12 win on Sunday over Arizona State before a crowd of 1,033 at Evans Diamond.
Horn, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, allowed two runs (both earned), walked two and struck out nine for Cal (30-18 overall, 15-11 Pac-12), which is tied for fourth place in the conference.
It was the first complete game of the season for Horn (6-1), who threw 122 pitches and got five fly-outs and 13 groundouts while facing 34 batters over nine innings. He had one intentional walk.
It’s the sixth win for Horn in his last seven starts and the first complete game for a Cal pitcher since Aaron Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, shut out Arizona State last year.
“I think we knew from a talent perspective and his competitive nature that he was capable of this,” said Cal head coach Mike Neu, a Vintage graduate who is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, in a report at calbears.com. “But for him to see it be as consistent as it’s been in all these big games, it’s been amazing. We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now without him.”
“He throws anything in any count right now, and he’s able to get anybody out,” Bears’ pitching coach Matt Flemer also said in the report.
Felo returning to Napa Silverados
The Napa Silverados announced that Billy Felo, a right-handed pitcher who was 8-3 with a 5.56 earned run average in 24 games, with 14 starts and a complete game last year, will return to the team for the 2019 season. Felo, a native of Dauphin, Pennsylvania, will be in the starting rotation and will also serve as an assistant pitching coach, the Silverados said in a press release.
Felo was named as a winner of a Gilded Glove Award last season, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs announced. The Gilded Glove recognizes players’ defensive prowess at their position, and is voted on by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters, the league said in a press release.
Felo threw 100 1/3 innings with 76 strikeouts and 40 walks. He had six putouts, six assists and no errors.
“I’m excited to get back and see my teammates from last season, excited to work with (manager) Tito (Fuentes Jr.) again, and am excited to get back on the field here at Napa Valley College,” Felo said in a press release.
The 2019 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ season opener for Napa is on May 31 at Vallejo.
Napa’s home opener is June 1 against Salina Stockade at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.
“We will have plenty of fun promotions and good baseball here at the yard, but the ultimate goal is to bring pride and a championship trophy here to the fantastic city of Napa,” said Felo.
“We’re excited to have Billy back as a Silverado, as both a pitcher and assistant coach. We look forward to watching him grow as a pitcher in his second year, and widen the breadth of his knowledge of the game as part of our coaching staff,” said Fuentes.
This is the sixth year of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a Northern California-based summer independent league which was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams. San Rafael, Sonoma and Vallejo are also in the league.
No decision for Shortridge
Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander from Napa, made the start and got a no decision after pitching 5 2/3 innings for the host Bradenton Marauders in a 7-6 Florida State League 10-inning win over Fort Myers on May 15 at LECOM Park.
Shortridge, a Vintage High graduate, allowed three runs (all earned) and six hits, walked two and struck out six, while throwing 97 pitches, 66 for strikes. He faced 24 batters, threw one wild pitch, and got seven groundouts and two fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
Home run for MacNichols
Vintage High graduate Jake MacNichols, a junior, hit his 16th home run of the season for Santa Clara University as the host Broncos beat BYU, 7-5, last week.
MacNichols’ two-run homer came in the first inning.
He is tied for third on the school’s all-time single-season list and is tied for third on the career list with 30 homers, according to a report at www.santaclarabroncos.com.
For the year, he batted .227 with 10 doubles, a triple and 30 RBIs for Santa Clara (12-40 overall, 5-22 West Coast Conference).
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High graduate, is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games as a freshman outfielder for Cal State Fullerton.
Oster at Cal State Monterey Bay
Cal State Monterey Bay’s season came to a close as the Otters fell to Cal Poly Pomona, 11-6, and Azusa Pacific, 4-3, at the NCAA West Regional Tournament at the Cougar Baseball Complex in Azusa, Calif.
Third baseman Reed Oster, a Napa High graduate, batted .244 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 25 RBIs in 57 games for Monterey Bay (35-23 overall, 29-15 California Collegiate Athletic Association).
Negron with Tacoma Rainiers
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .265 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs, 28 RBIs and four stolen bases in 36 games as a utility player for the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
All-State Nominees
Five players from three Napa Valley schools are listed as nominees for the 38th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Baseball Team, it was announced.
They are Eli Wood and Davide Migotto of Vintage, Caleb Jeske and Stacy Nelson of St. Helena, and Christian Caldera of Calistoga.