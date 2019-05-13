Junior right-handed pitcher Jared Horn of Napa pitched seven shutout innings to get the win as host UC Berkeley beat Stanford on Saturday at Evans Diamond, 18-2.
Horn, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, gave up three hits, struck out six and walked three while throwing 101 pitches. He faced 25 batters and got 10 groundouts and four fly-outs.
It was Horn’s fifth win in his last six starts for Cal (29-17 overall, 14-10 Pac-12).
“Jared over the last four or five weeks has been outstanding,” Cal head coach Mike Neu, a 1996 Vintage High graduate, said in a report at calbears.com. “No different today.”
Horn has a 5-1 record and a 1.79 earned run average in 10 appearances (all starts). Opponents are batting .207 against Horn.
Shortridge takes loss for Bradenton
Aaron Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, made the start for Bradenton and took the loss as the Marauders dropped a 3-2 decision to host Clearwater in a Florida State League game on May 8 at Spectrum Field.
Shortridge, a right-hander, allowed three runs (all earned) and seven hits, struck out a season-best seven and did not walk anyone while facing 24 batters in six innings. He also hit one batter.
Shortridge (3-1) threw 99 pitches, 69 for strikes, and got four groundouts and three fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate.
Home run for Negron
Kris Negron of Napa played shortstop and was 3-for-5 with a triple and a home run for the Tacoma Rainiers in Sunday’s 10-6 Pacific Coast League win over the host Las Vegas Aviators.
The home run, a solo blast to right-center field in the sixth inning, was the fourth of the season for Negron.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Negron is batting .257 with three doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs and four stolen bases in 31 games.
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High graduate, is batting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 30 games as a freshman outfielder for Cal State Fullerton.
MacNichols at Santa Clara
Jake MacNichols, a 2016 Vintage High graduate, played first base and was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Santa Clara University in Sunday’s 9-4 West Coast Conference loss to Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
MacNichols, a junior, hit a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning.
He hit a two-run home run to left field in the ninth inning.
With 15 home runs, MacNichols has moved up to sixth all-time on the Broncos’ single season home run list, according to a report at www.santaclarabroncos.com.
MacNichols is batting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple and 28 RBIs.
Oster at Cal State Monterey Bay
Reed Oster, a Napa High graduate, is batting .254 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 RBIs in 55 games for Cal State Monterey Bay.
The Otters lost in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship game to Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, 6-4.
Cal State Monterey Bay heads to the NCAA West Regional Championship Tournament and will play Cal Poly Pomona in a three-team, double-elimination tournament starting on Thursday at Azusa Pacific University.
Spring training for Napa Silverados
The Napa Silverados, a second-year team in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, have 45 players in camp for spring training. Spring training began on Saturday and continues through May 20 at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.
“We will be assembling the final 23 roster (spots) from these invitees,” Alma Eugenio Fuentes, owner/general manager of the Silverados, wrote in an email.
Rabobank, Napa Valley Wine Train, Shackford’s Kitchen Store, Waddell & Reed, Inc., Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, The Westin Verasa Napa, Downtown Joe’s, Aldea Children & Family Services, and Kastner Honda are among the sponsors for the Silverados.
TV deal for Sonoma Stompers
The Sonoma Stompers announced that they will partner with KSVY/SVT to produce a live television broadcast for all 40 of their home games during the 2019 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season at Palooza Park at Arnold Field.
Every Stompers home game will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 27 to over 10,000 homes, from Kenwood to San Pablo Bay, the Sonoma team announced in a press release. For those out of range, the broadcasts will also be available live and on-demand on the KSVY and Stompers YouTube accounts, according to the Stompers’ press release.