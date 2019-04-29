Jared Horn, a junior right-handed pitcher from Napa, won his fourth start in a row for host UC Berkeley as the Golden Bears beat Oregon 10-5 in a Pac-12 game at Evans Diamond on Saturday.
Horn, a Vintage High School graduate, allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, walked just one and struck out eight batters in eight innings to lead Cal.
It’s the fourth appearance in a row for Horn in which he has gone at least eight innings.
He is now 4-1 with a 1.71 earned run average in eight appearances (all starts). He has given up nine earned runs, struck out 37 and walked 10 in 47 1/3 innings.
“I think we’re having fun, playing good baseball,” Horn said in a story on the Cal website, calbears.com. “I think we found out we don’t have to be in awe of anyone. We just come out and play good baseball.”
Horn was named as the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week on April 22 after throwing 8 1/3 innings and leading Cal in a 4-1 victory over UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles on April 19.
It’s Horn’s first Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor.
Mike Neu, a Vintage graduate who is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, is Cal’s head coach.
Cal is 23-15 overall, 10-8 in the Pac-12.
Shortridge gets win for Bradenton
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Shortridge, a Vintage High graduate, got the win for visiting Bradenton in the Marauders’ 4-3 victory over Daytona in a Florida State League game on Friday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark at Daytona Beach, Fla.
Shortridge (3-0) started and pitched five innings, allowing three runs (all earned) and seven hits, walked two and struck out three while throwing 81 pitches, 49 for strikes.
For the season, Shortridge has a 1.93 earned run average in five games (all starts). He has allowed six runs (all earned) in 28 innings.
Bradenton is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate.
Three-RBI game for MacNichols
Jake MacNichols, a junior catcher, drove in three runs to lead host Santa Clara University in a 5-0 nonconference win last week over Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, played first base and was 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run home run.
He is batting .226 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 RBIs through 39 games.
NVC completes season
Napa Valley College (11-20 overall, 8-13 Bay Valley Conference) completed the 2019 season by winning two of its three games last week.
The Storm had wins over Contra Costa-San Pablo, 11-3, and Yuba-Marysville, 10-9. The Storm lost to Solano-Rockville, 10-3.
Negron with Tacoma Rainiers
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs through 17 games for the Tacoma Rainiers of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
Negron is a utility player.