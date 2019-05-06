Right-hander Aaron Shortridge made the start and was not involved in the decision for host Bradenton on Friday as the Marauders fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 13-7, in a Florida State League game at LECOM Park.
Shortridge (3-1), a 2015 Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (all earned) on nine hits, struck out four and did not walk anyone. Three home runs were hit off of Shortridge, who faced 24 batters and threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes.
Bradenton is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley, where he pitched for three years.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team for Cal.
No decision for Horn
Jared Horn, a 2016 Vintage High graduate, started and got a no-decision for UC Berkeley in the Bears’ 6-4 Pac-12 victory over Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
Horn, a junior right-hander who is from Napa, gave up three runs (all earned) and nine hits, walked three and struck out four in six innings. He faced 29 batters and got nine groundouts and four fly-outs while throwing 101 pitches.
Mike Neu, a Vintage High graduate, is the head coach for Cal (27-15 overall, 13-8 Pac-12).
Home run for Brandow
Jason Brandow played in right field and was 3-for-3 with a three-run home run for Cal State Fullerton in a 10-4 win over host UC Irvine last week at Anteater Ballpark.
It was the second home run of the season for Brandow, a freshman and a 2018 Vintage High graduate.
All-Northwest Conference honors for Natuzzi
Senior third baseman Brendan Natuzzi was named honorable mention All-Northwest Conference for Willamette University, an NCAA Division III school that is located in Salem, Oregon.
Natuzzi, a Justin-Siena graduate, is batting .262 with four doubles and four RBIs through 24 games for Willamette (19-16 overall, 14-10 Northwest Conference).
“Brendan was a spark on offense and defense,” Willamette head coach Aaron Swick said in a story on the school’s website, www.wubearcats.com. “His ability to change games in various ways was a key to our success.”
Negron with Tacoma Rainiers
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .253 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 RBIs and three stolen bases in 24 games as a utility player for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Oster at Cal State Monterey Bay
Napa High graduate Reed Oster is batting .261 in 49 games (46 starts) with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 RBIs for Cal State Monterey Bay. Oster plays third base.
The Otters (31-19 overall, 29-15 CCAA) will play next in the CCAA Championship Tournament, scheduled for May 8-12 at Banner Island Ball Park in Stockton.
Pridy at Sonoma State
Third baseman Jack Pridy, a Napa High graduate and a transfer from Solano Community College, batted .200 in 35 games (25 starts) with four doubles and 16 RBIs for Sonoma State.
Sonoma State concluded the 2019 season with a 25-25 overall record and a 22-22 mark in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.