A five-run rally in the top of the ninth inning vaulted the Sonoma Stompers to a 9-6 win over the Napa Silverados in a Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field on Saturday night.
A two-run single by Rob DeAngelis, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, gave Sonoma a 7-6 lead as the Stompers sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth inning.
The Pittsburg Diamonds (30-33) have a four-game lead over Napa (26-37) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the league with 16 games left in the regular season.
The top four teams at the end of the regular season advance to the postseason.
Jacob Cox got his 19th save of the season for Sonoma. The 19 saves is a single-season record in the Pacific Association. The previous record had been held by Sammy Gervacio of the Vallejo Admirals.
The Silverados were led by:
* Kendell Coleman, 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
* Drake Yoshioka, 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
* Josh Montelongo, 3-for-4 with a double
Chris Butcher pitched well relief for Napa, retiring the six batters he faced in two innings of work. Butcher has not allowed a run and has held opponents to just one hit over his last 7 2/3 innings, according to a Silverados press release.
Negron with Reno Aces
Napa’s Kris Negron is batting .283 with 14 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 101 games for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.
Reno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Denning with Gulf Coast League Orioles
Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High School, is batting .146 with three RBIs for the Gulf Coast League Orioles.
The Gulf Coast League Orioles are a rookie-level team and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore in June.
Denning transferred from the University of Utah after one year and played two years for Solano Community College, a member of the Bay Valley Conference.