Napa’s Kris Negron, a utility player, was acquired by the Seattle Mariners in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, it was announced in a story by www.mlb.com.
Negron is listed on the roster for the Tacoma (Washington) Rainiers, the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate which plays in the Pacific Coast League.
Negron was batting .283 with 17 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 118 games for Reno of the Pacific Coast League.
Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations, announced that the Mariners acquired Negron, it was reported by www.mlb.com.
Negron has been assigned to Tacoma.
Negron appeared in two games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this year.
He has appeared in 112 major league games over parts of five seasons and has a .216 career batting average with six home runs and 21 RBIs. He has been with the Cincinnati Reds and Diamondbacks.
Negron went to spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona this year as a non-roster invitee of the Diamondbacks.
Arizona recalled Negron, who is a 2004 graduate of Vanden High School, on Sept. 1, 2017 from Triple-A Reno of the Pacific Coast League.
Negron went to UC Davis on a baseball scholarship. After one year with the Aggies, he transferred to Cosumnes River College-Sacramento.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2006 major league draft by the Boston Red Sox. He was traded to Cincinnati in 2009.
He made his major league debut on June 7, 2012.
Negron played for Cincinnati in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Loss for Napa Silverados
Billy Felo pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Thursday for Napa, but the Silverados dropped their Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game to Vallejo, 10-5 at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field. Felo struck out three batters.
It was the fifth straight loss for Napa (30-49).
An RBI single in the third inning by Napa’s Nico Toni, who was 2-for-4, tied the game at 4-4. Willy Salas, who was 1-for-4, had a two-RBI single in the inning.
Ray Jones went 1-for-5 with a triple and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Jones leads the league with six triples on the season.