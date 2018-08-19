Pittsburg designated hitter Joel Carranza went 2-for-4 with six RBIs to lead the host Diamonds in a 9-7 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs win over the Napa Silverados on Saturday night.
Pittsburg scored five runs in the last two innings to come from behind and beat Napa (27-42), which is four games behind the Vallejo Admirals (31-38) in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The top four teams in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent minor league, advance to the postseason. The PAPBC, founded in 2013 and based in Northern California, is not affiliated with major league teams.
A two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning by Carranza lifted the Diamonds over Napa.
A grand slam by Carranza gave the Diamonds (34-35) a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
Ray Jones had a two-run single with two out to highlight Napa’s four-run fourth inning that tied the game.
Kendall Coleman had an RBI single and Zach Taylor had an RBI groundout to give the Silverados a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning.
Sonoma (48-21) is in first place and San Rafael (45-24) is in second place.
Negron with Reno Aces
Napa’s Kris Negron is batting .281 with 15 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 109 games for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.
Reno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.