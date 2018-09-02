The Seattle Mariners called up Napa’s Kris Negron, an infielder-outfielder, from Tacoma of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, according to mlb.com.
Negron, a utility player, was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, it was announced in a story by www.mlb.com.
Negron is listed on the Mariners’ active roster as a utility player.
He was promoted to the team’s 40-man roster, www.mlb.com reported, as teams expand their rosters this month.
Negron was batting .283 with 17 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 45 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 118 games for Reno of the Pacific Coast League.
He appeared in two games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this year.
He has appeared in 112 major league games over parts of five seasons and has a .216 career batting average with six home runs and 21 RBIs. He has been with the Cincinnati Reds and Diamondbacks.
Negron went to spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona this year as a non-roster invitee of the Diamondbacks.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2006 major league draft by the Boston Red Sox. He was traded to Cincinnati in 2009.
He made his major league debut on June 7, 2012.
Negron played for Cincinnati in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Stompers, Pacifics to play for title
The Sonoma Stompers and San Rafael Pacifics advanced to the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ championship game on Sunday night after winning in the semifinals on Saturday.
Sonoma shut out Pittsburg, 5-0, as Ethan Gibbons, the winning pitcher, threw six shutout innings and gave up just three hits.
Vijay Patel earned the save after pitching the last three innings and striking out three batters.
San Rafael scored all of its runs in the third inning and beat the Vallejo Admirals, 3-2.
Sonoma completed the regular season on a five-game winning streak and went 57-23 — a league record for wins in a season.