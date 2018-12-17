Jared Koenig, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound left-handed pitcher for the San Rafael Pacifics who led the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs with 11 wins and 140 strikeouts, was named as the Pitcher of the Year for the 2018 season, the league announced.
The award is voted on by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters.
Koenig, a native of Aptos near Santa Cruz, went to Cal State Monterey Bay and was 11-1 with a 3.53 earned run average in 16 appearances, all starts, for San Rafael. He allowed 77 hits and walked 51 batters in 96 2/3 innings.
He got the win in each of his last eight starts.
Koenig’s 11 victories is a league record, breaking the mark of nine, set by San Rafael’s Patrick Conroy during the 2014 season, the league reported.
Conroy (2014, 2016) and Max Beatty (2015) were named as Pitchers of the Year in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs for San Rafael.
Koenig joined the San Rafael organization and made three appearances for the Pacifics during the 2017 season. He was with the Monterey Amberjacks of the Pecos League and Salina Stockade of the American Association earlier that year.
Koenig signed a contract with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association after the Pacific Association’s 2018 season ended, according to a press release.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013 and consists of six teams, including the Napa Silverados, an expansion team. The Silverados play their home games at Napa Valley College.
Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league.
San Rafael won the title, beating the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. It’s San Rafael’s fourth title.
The league’s regular season begins in late May and continues for three months over the summer.
The league is not affiliated with major league teams.
Oster at Cal State Monterey Bay
Reed Oster batted .361 with 13 hits, including two doubles, and had six RBIs in 16 games as a junior during the 2018 season for Cal State Monterey Bay. Oster scored 10 runs and had a .417 slugging percentage.
Oster, an infielder, is a Napa High graduate.