The San Rafael Pacifics won the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field on Sunday night.
Angel Ventura got the win after pitching a complete-game two-hitter while striking out 15 batters and walking just one for San Rafael, the No. 2 seed. Ventura allowed only three base runners.
Home runs by Kyle Ulanday and Brent Gillespie led the way for San Rafael.
San Rafael jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title in the league’s seven years.
Wes Wallace was 3-for-4 and scored a run and DonAndre Clark was 2-for-5 with one RBI for the Pacifics.
Sonoma, the No. 1 seed and regular-season champion, used five pitchers in the game. The loss went to Tyler Sharp, who gave up four runs (all earned) on four hits, struck out two and walked three in 1 1/3 innings.
Sonoma went 57-23 – a league record for wins – during the regular season and finished seven games in front of San Rafael.
Heather Luna, a 2005 Vintage High School graduate and a Napa resident, is the assistant general manager for the Pacifics.
Luna assists with baseball operations, sponsorship sales, community relations, marketing and host family relations.
Luna, a Napa native, attended UC Davis and Napa Valley College and graduated from Sonoma State with a degree in liberal studies in 2010. She received her master’s in sport management from USF in 2015.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a six-team league that includes the expansion Napa Silverados, is a Northern California-based summer independent league.
Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league, which was founded in 2013.
Each team plays an 80-game schedule, with the season running from early June through the end of August. Forty of those games are home games.
Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is not affiliated with major league teams.