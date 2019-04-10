Right-hander Aaron Shortridge made the start Friday for Bradenton and pitched five shutout innings to get the win as the Marauders beat the host St. Lucie Mets, 4-2, in a Class A Advanced Florida State League game before a crowd announced of 2,214 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, gave up only three hits, struck out three and did not walk anyone on 62 pitches, 47 of which were strikes.
Bradenton is an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge, who is from Napa, was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year. Shortridge, who pitched three years at Cal, was the 10th player taken in the fourth round and the 114th overall selection in the annual draft. He was 5-3 with a 2.77 earned run average in 17 appearances as a junior for Cal last year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starting pitcher for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Shortridge made eight starts and had a 1-1 record with a 2.67 earned run average.
Horn gets the win for Cal
Jared Horn (1-1), a junior right-hander from Napa, picked up his first win of the season, starting and pitching a career-high eight innings for UC Berkeley in Saturday’s 6-1 victory over visiting Washington State at Evans Diamond.
Horn allowed one run (earned) on six hits, walked just one batter and struck out two.
“After that first inning, I was just trying to get ahead of guys,” Horn said in a report on the Cal website. “I threw my changeup first pitch to a lot of lefties. (Early) contact was probably the reason I went so deep in this game.”
“We’re all behind him,” catcher Korey Lee said in a report on the Bears’ website. “Just seeing him succeed is a great thing.”
Negron with Tacoma Rainiers
Kris Negron played third base and was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tacoma Rainiers in a 5-4 loss last week to the host Sacramento River Cats in a Pacific Coast League opener in 11 innings at Raley Field.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow is batting .267 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs in 21 games as a freshman outfielder for Cal State Fullerton.
Brandow is a Vintage High graduate.
MacNichols at Santa Clara
Jake MacNichols is batting .224 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 RBIs through 27 games as a junior catcher for Santa Clara University.
MacNichols is a Vintage High graduate.
Napa Valley College win streak snapped
Napa Valley College had a two-game win streak end with Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to Contra Costa in San Pablo.
The Storm (4-10 Bay Valley Conference, 5-16 overall) had wins over Mendocino in Ukiah, 4-3 on Sunday, and Solano 13-10 on Monday in Fairfield.
In the win over Mendocino, the Storm was led by Stefan Raeth (2-for-5, RBI), Carter Pennington (2-for-4, double), Clayton Espino (2-for-4), Trent Davis (1-for-3, RBI), Antonio Diaz (1-for-4), Hunter Leavitt (1-for-4, RBI), and Noah Wallen (1-for-4, RBI).
Raeth got the win in relief after pitching one inning and allowing one run (earned) on three hits, with two walks.
Alex Nelson earned the save after throwing one shutout inning on one hit, walking one and striking out one.
In the win over Solano, the Storm was led by Tyler Peters (4-for-4, two RBIs, two doubles), Espino (4-for-5, three RBIs, double), Davis (3-for-5, five RBIs, double, triple), Diaz (2-for-5, two RBIs, double), Raeth (1-for-5), Pennington (1-for- 4), and Wallen (1-for-4, home run, RBI).
Louis Hall pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, walked five, struck out one and did not allow a hit.
In the loss to Contra Costa, the Storm was led by Davis (3-for-5, two doubles), Raeth (2-for-4), Espino (2-for-5), Jacob Rossi (2-for-4), Peters (1-for-3, three RBIs, double), Pennington (1-for-4), and Hunter Leavitt (1-for-3, RBI).
Denning in Orioles’ organization
Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High School who is a catcher, is listed on the roster for the Gulf Coast League Orioles.
The Gulf Coast League Orioles are a rookie-level team and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore.
Denning played two years for Solano Community College in the Bay Valley Conference.