Napa got a two-run home run from Josh Montelongo, but the Silverados were held to four hits in Saturday’s 4-3 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs loss to the host Vallejo Admirals at Wilson Park.
Napa (30-45) is four games behind fourth-place Vallejo with just five games to go in the 2018 regular season. The top four teams advance to the postseason.
The home run was the 13th of the season for Montelongo.
Montelongo was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ray Jones was 1-for-4 with a double, Nicco Toni was 1-for-4 with one RBI, and Kendall Coleman was 1-for-4 for Napa.
Napa scored three runs in the first inning, but was shut out the rest of the way.
Scott Harkin took the loss after starting and pitching seven innings. Harkin allowed four runs (all earned) on nine hits, walked two and struck out six.
Chris Butcher pitched a scoreless inning of relief and allowed one hit.
Vallejo (34-41) scored one run in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning.
Sonoma (52-23) is in first place, San Rafael (48-27) is in second place, and Pittsburg (35-39) is in third place.
Negron with Reno Aces
Napa’s Kris Negron is batting .285 with 17 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 115 games for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.
Reno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Denning with Gulf Coast League Orioles
Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High School, is batting .132 with a double, home run, three RBIs and 12 walks for the Gulf Coast League Orioles.
The Gulf Coast League Orioles are a rookie-level team and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore in June.
Denning played two years for Solano Community College in the Bay Valley Conference.