The Pacific Union College men’s team went 1-1 in nonconference games last week at the William Jessup University Holiday Tip-Off in Rocklin.
The Pioneers (5-4 overall, 1-0 California Pacific Conference) beat Westcliff University (Irvine, Calif.), 75-71, in overtime. Pacific Union outscored Westcliff in the overtime period, 12-8.
Marc Williams led the Pioneers with 25 points and two steals. Mark Thomas scored nine points and had six rebounds and five assists. Ben Jazuk scored nine points. Dreymon Jones had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Pacific Union also got help from Elijah Green (six points, three assists), Dan Jazuk (six points), Jeremiah Blandin (five points, 13 rebounds, three blocks), De’Rajaee Austin (four points, two assists), and Tim Ford (four points, six rebounds).
Pacific Union lost to William Jessup, 80-69.
The Pioneers were led by Williams with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Thomas with 11 points and two rebounds, Wayne Englestad with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Green with nine points.
Other contributors for the Pioneers were Austin (seven points, three assists), Albert Waters III (six points, three rebounds, two assists), Ford (four points, nine rebounds), and Jones (six points, two steals).
Pacific Union continues its season on Dec. 30 with a nonconference game at San Francisco State at 3 p.m.
Malloy scores six points for Saint Mary’s College
Morgan Malloy, a Justin-Siena High School graduate and a senior guard from Napa, scored six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point distance for the Saint Mary’s College women’s team in a win over Texas State at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans last week, 89-62.
Malloy also played in Saint Mary’s win over Old Dominion in the championship game, 83-65.
Malloy played on three Marin County Athletic League championship teams and scored 1,105 points in her four years at Justin-Siena.
She set six school records at Justin-Siena – games played (126), assists in a single game (13), assists in a season (200), assists in a career (498), consecutive games with a made 3-point basket (30), career 3-point baskets (182).
She started every game in her four years for the Braves, and as a senior, during the 2014-15 season, was named CalHiSports.com All-State Division 4, MCAL Most Valuable Player, Napa County co-Player of the Year, and All-Metro honorable mention.
Malloy played on one of the greatest teams in Napa Valley history – the 2013-14 Justin-Siena team that won the Northern California Regional title and finished as the CIF state runner-up after a loss to Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth in the championship game.
Three-game win streak for NVC
The Napa Valley College men’s team (3-10 overall, 1-0 Bay Valley Conference) is on a three-game winning streak.
The latest victory was last week over Merritt College of Oakland, 75-72, in overtime.
The Storm is led by Tomas Gomez-Espana, who is averaging 12 points per game, and Braxton Adderly, who is at 10.1 points per game.
Other leaders include Saleem Ali-Musa (8 ppg), Malcom Bracy (7.5 ppg), Tylor Gerrard (6.9 ppg), Terrance Coates (6.2 ppg), and Oscar Frank (5.6 ppg).