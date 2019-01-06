The Pacific Union College men’s team was 1-1 in a two-game road trip to Southern California last week.
After beating La Sierra University in Riverside on Thursday, 82-69, the Pioneers lost to the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster on Saturday, 84-64.
In the win over La Sierra, the Pioneers (6-6 overall, 2-1 California Pacific Conference) were led by Elijah Green with 26 points, two rebounds and two assists, Tim Ford with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Wayne Englestad with 11 points and four rebounds, and Jeremiah Blandin with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Mark Thomas had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Albert Waters III had five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
De’Rajaee Austin had four points and two assists.
In the loss to Antelope Valley, the Pioneers were led by Green with 18 points, Austin with 13 points, Thomas with nine points and five rebounds, Ford with nine points and five rebounds, Ben Jazuk with six points and four rebounds, Marc Williams with four rebounds and three assists, and Englestad with five points and three rebounds.
Pacific Union was 19-of-51 shooting from the field, 9-of-25 from three-point distance, and 17-of-26 from the free-throw line.
Pacific Union resumes its season on Thursday, Jan. 10 at Simpson University of Redding at 7:30 p.m.
The Pioneers face Cal State Maritime on Jan. 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
Two losses for PUC women’s team
The Pacific Union College women’s team lost California Pacific Conference road games to La Sierra University in Riverside on Thursday, 59-54, and to the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster on Saturday, 93-60.
In the game against La Sierra, the Pioneers were led by Jasmine Peete with 21 points and 15 rebounds, Marielle Tuazon with 14 points, six assists and five steals, Molly Hargon with four points and two steals, Elissa Root with five points, six rebounds and three assists, Bailey Hunter with two steals, Huei Anh Spencer with four points and four rebounds, Faith Williams with five rebounds, Analicia Eva Dominguez with two steals, and Alexus Genochio with two assists.
In the game against Antelope Valley, PUC was led by Tuazon with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, Williams with 11 points, Peete with eight points and seven rebounds, Hargon with six points and five rebounds, Root with four points and three assists, Hunter with four rebounds, Dominguez with five points, and Spencer with five points and eight rebounds.
The Pioneers (1-14 overall, 0-2 CalPac) play at Simpson University of Redding on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
They face Cal State Maritime on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
Jackson helps lead New Mexico in win
Vance Jackson, a 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore guard-forward for the University of New Mexico, scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to help the host Lobos to an 85-58 win over Nevada at Dreamstyle Arena-The Pit on Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Jackson, who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa as a senior, also had 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes.
Jordan Brown scored four points in eight minutes for Nevada. Brown played for Prolific Prep last year.
Jackson played his freshman season (2016-17) at the University of Connecticut. He transferred to New Mexico.
Jackson helped lead Prolific Prep to a 25-7 record and advance to the semifinals of the Grind Session National Championships. He averaged 21.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Crew.