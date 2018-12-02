The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team had a two-game winning streak broken with its 78-64 nonconference loss to host University of Redlands on Saturday night at the Lee Fulmer Memorial Classic.
It was the third game in as many days for Pacific Union (3-3 overall) on its Southern California road trip.
The Pioneers beat West Coast Baptist on Thursday in Lancaster, 100-73.
They opened the Lee Fulmer Memorial Classic on Friday with a win over Bethesda University of California, 93-63.
Elijah Green scored 21 points, Mark Thomas had 15 points and four assists, Marc Williams had 15 points, four steals and three assists, and Corey Fitzgerald had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead Pacific Union in the game against West Coast Baptist.
Wayne Englestad had 10 points and five rebounds, Tim Ford had eight points and seven rebounds, Ben Jazuk had five rebounds, Dan Jazuk had eight points, Albert Waters III had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Loi Rivera Jr. had five points.
In the game against Bethesda, the Pioneers were led by Ford, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Englestad with 16 points and four rebounds.
Other contributors were Fitzgerald (nine points, four rebounds, three assists), Thomas (10 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Waters (10 points, six rebounds, three steals), Williams (10 points, 10 assists), Ben Jazuk (12 points, 11 rebounds), and Dan Jazuk (seven points, four rebounds).
In the game against Redlands, the Pioneers were led by Waters with 20 points, four steals and three assists, and Ford with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Fitzgerald (10 points, eight rebounds, three assists), Englestad (10 points), Williams (seven points), and Thomas (seven points, six rebounds) also stood out.
Pacific Union, led by Greg Rahn, who is in his fifth season as head coach, continues its season on Dec. 15 when it hosts UC Merced in the California Pacific Conference opener at 8 p.m. at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
NVC looking for first win of season
The Napa Valley College men’s team (0-9 overall) is still searching for its first win of the 2018-19 season after losing three in a row at the 40th annual James Clark Classic in Sacramento.
Napa Valley fell to Feather River-Quincy, 90-73, Reedley, 74-60, and Merced, 85-55.
Malcom Bracy scored 14 points, Tomas Gomez-Espana had 12 points and seven rebounds, Tylor Gerrard had nine points and 14 rebounds, Braxton Adderly had nine points and six rebounds, David Skeete had eight points and six rebounds, Terrance Coates had eight points, Oscar Frank had six rebounds, and Scottie Strong had two assists for Napa Valley in the game against Reedley.
Roggenbuck leads Linfield College
Dempsey Roggenbuck, who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, scored 21 points as host Linfield College won its Northwest Conference men’s opener, 93-60 over Pacific Lutheran Friday in McMinnville, Oregon.
Roggenbuck was named as the D3hoops.com West Region Rookie of the Year for Linfield last year. He was also selected as the Freshman of the Year in the Northwest Conference. It’s an NCAA Division III conference.
Roggenbuck, who is from Marin County, also earned All-NWC honorable mention honors.