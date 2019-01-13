Amadou Sow, a freshman forward who played at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, scored 22 points and had nine rebounds to lead the host UC Santa Barbara men’s team to its fifth straight win, a 72-64 Big West Conference victory on Saturday over UC Riverside.
Sow played 32 minutes and was 10-of-18 shooting from the field and blocked two shots.
Scruggs at Xavier
Paul Scruggs, a sophomore guard for the host Xavier University men’s team, scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field Sunday in a 70-69 win over Butler in Cincinnati.
Scruggs was 5-of-8 from three-point distance and also had eight rebounds and six assists.
Scruggs scored 10 points and had five rebounds in host Xavier’s 81-75 win over Georgetown last week.
Scruggs played at Prolific Prep of Napa.
Jackson at New Mexico State
Vance Jackson, a redshirt sophomore guard/forward, scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and four assists for the University of New Mexico men’s team in a 91-76 loss to Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.
Jackson, who played at Prolific Prep, scored 14 points and had four rebounds in New Mexico’s 80-69 loss last week to visiting UNLV.
Brown at Nevada
Jordan Brown, a freshman forward, scored eight points and had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the host University of Nevada in last week’s 92-53 win over San Jose State at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.
Brown played at Prolific Prep.
Two losses for PUC women’s team
The Pacific Union College women’s team fell to host Simpson University of Redding on Thursday, 62-49, and dropped a 66-42 decision on Saturday to visiting Cal Maritime in Angwin.
In the game against Simpson, the Pioneers were led by Marielle Tuazon with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and Faith Williams with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
PUC was also helped out by Molly Hargon (seven points), Bailey Hunter (six points, three steals), Elissa Root (five points, three rebounds), Analicia Eva Dominguez (three rebounds), Alexus Genochio (three points), and Emily Nepomuceno (eight rebounds, three steals).
In the game against Cal Maritime, the Pioneers (1-16 overall, 0-4 California Pacific Conference) were led by Root with nine points, Williams with eight points and two steals, Hargon with seven points, and Tuazon with seven points and seven rebounds.
Hunter (four rebounds, three assists), Nepomuceno (six rebounds), Spencer (five rebounds, three points), and Dominguez (three rebounds, three points) also provided help.