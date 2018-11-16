It didn’t look at all like the Napa Valley College men’s soccer team would have a chance at a second straight championship after entering Bay Valley Conference play with a 2-6-1 record.
But it was all by design. Storm head coach Rogelio Ochoa knew six of those first nine opponents would get to the playoffs, and he wanted his players to get challenged.
It took a while for the mettle to work its magic, however. Napa Valley started 1-2-2 in the BVC, a stretch capped by a potentially demoralizing 5-0 loss at rival Contra Costa.
“The true character of a team comes out when you’re at your worst,” Ochoa said. “We were in second-to-last place and lost 5-0 to Contra, away. Most teams would fall apart at that point.”
But NVC hosted Yuba three days later and cruised to a 4-1 win in its home finale, finishing 2-3-2 on its pitch.
“Our first three (BVC) home games were very emotional, two ties and a loss. We didn’t manage our emotions or the matches,” Ochoa said. “We allowed the crowd to get us a little bit unfocused and we got scored on when we shouldn’t have, on set pieces. I think we were playing for the crowd. They wanted another goal and, instead of just managing the game, we tried to score when our 1-0 lead was enough.”
To make the playoffs, the Storm had to run the table on the road.
“We kinda had to humble ourselves after the loss to Contra,” said sophomore David Jimenez.
After blanking large-school nonconference foe American River, 4-0, they pulled out 2-1 wins over Merritt and Mendocino to finish in a first-place BVC tie with Merritt.
Recalled sophomore Dominic DeBenedetti, “Coach said ‘These last four games are going to be like playoff games. You’re under pressure. You guys gotta win or your season’s done.’ We were able to maintain the lead against Mendo and control the last 10 minutes. The first half of the season taught us we need to keep control of the game, touch the ball around and be patient, and we did that.”
Added sophomore Julian Smith, “We played every game like it was a final.”
That earned NVC (7-8-3, 4-2-2 BVC) a ticket to the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional playoffs. The 15th-seeded Storm are scheduled to open at the No. 2 seed, Coast Conference-South champion West Valley (15-2-2, 11-1-1 CC-S), at 2 p.m. Saturday in Saratoga.
“We connected one half at a time and then one game at a time, and here we are now – on a four-game winning streak, co-champions, in the playoffs – so it worked out,” Ochoa said. “Losing 5-0 to Contra away made the group come together say ‘We can still do this.’ Not many teams can do that. It showed our resiliency as a team.
“The skill level was there. It was more about managing the game, more of a mental thing. We were trying to do too much and be the hero instead of playing our roles. Everyone was able to take responsibility of their own roles and it just clicked. We don’t depend on one player; another one steps up every game. In the end, it didn’t matter who scored. Opportunities came and we got the results.”
The Storm also cleaned up in the all-conference selections.
Ochoa was named Coach of the Year, and Jimenez was named both Midfielder of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year after tallying 10 points on two goals and six assists.
“David is smart enough to play any position and do well at it,” Ochoa said. “He was a left back last year, and this year he’s played midfield, striker, in the middle, on the wing, wherever he can best help the team, and he’s accepted that role. He’s been a playmaker for us.”
Also making the All-BVC First Team were Smith (three points), DeBenedetti (six points), and freshmen George Binda and Eduardo Hernandez. On the Second Team are sophomore Daniel Gonzalez and freshmen Juan Ayala (eight points), Greg Soria (two points) and Isaac Hernandez.
Earning Honorable Mention was freshman Adam Tejeda, who shared team-high scoring honors with Binda – each with 11 points on five goals and one assist.
“We’ve been using George’s strength and speed by going to him or just opening up the field with him,” Ochoa said. “He’s a threat no matter where he is on the field and can create something out of nothing and give us options up top. He’s definitely one of our leaders going forward.”
It’s hard enough for a team to win a BVC title – Napa Valley’s only previous one was in 2011 – let alone try to win it again the next season with a big target on its back.
“It’s kinda funny because we had that big target and (Ochoa) purposely put us against all the top playoff contenders from last year to make sure we were ready for the playoffs this year,” DeBenedetti said. “We were on the wrong side of really close games. Our little mistakes showed our youth and inexperience and cost us, but as the season progressed we built on that. We gained our chemistry and we learned from our flaws and that showed when we won our games recently. We were on the other side of that close game.”
Of the Storm’s 22 players, 17 are freshmen and five are sophomores, including Juan Calderon (one point). The other freshmen are Luis Flores (seven points), Moises Salinas (three points), Jonathan Arciniega (two points), Javier Rodriguez (two points) and Alex Cendejas (one point), Daniel Avila, Juan Bejerano, Jesus Meza, Gustavo Moreira, and goalkeepers Oscar Ochoa and Jonathan Perez.
“Every game there’s been a different player stepping up, which shows we’re versatile at every position,” Jimenez said. “Everyone contributes to get goals and wins so it’s a team effort. No one person is the star.”
DeBenedetti said it might have taken a few freshmen time to adjust to the Storm’s soccer perspective.
“It’s about maturity,” he said. “In high school, you’re more worried about the (player’s) name that’s on the back. But here it’s bigger than that. You want to win for your county in conference and in the playoffs, not just to say ‘Hey, I scored five goals’ or whatever.”
Jimenez, a 2016 St. Helena High graduate and the only Upvalley resident on the team, also starred for Napa Sporting SC during its first United Premier Soccer League season this past spring and summer.
“The good thing about this team is most of our players are local, so we’re familiar with each other,” Jimenez said. “Maybe we haven’t played on the same teams before, but we definitely know each other in the soccer community, so we had some chemistry. I think in the last four games, our chemistry has really gotten better and is going to help us in this playoff game.”
Smith was third on last year’s team with six points on three goals while neither Jimenez nor DeBenedetti had any points, so their roles have been different this year.
“Julian was a leading scorer last year because we lacked a true striker,” Coach Ochoa said. “This year we have George as well, and Adam, so they’re sharing responsibilities up top.”
“I didn’t know anybody here that well last year, but I’d seen them around,” said Smith, a Rodriguez High product. “We have players from all around.”
Coach Ochoa said DeBenedetti provides aggressiveness. He leads the team in yellow cards, but doesn’t have a single red card.
“He doesn’t play dangerously, he just goes hard,” the coach said. “He’ll go for the ball with so much force, he takes out the player with him, but he doesn’t mean to hurt him. He knows how to play with a yellow, and not many players know how to do that.”
Neither the players nor Coach Ochoa believe NVC has ever won a playoff game. But the sophomores believe they learned some things in last year’s 7-0 loss to Hartnell in Salinas that could help Saturday.
“You definitely feel the environment and the quality of play that is there,” Jimenez said. “(Hartnell) was the second seed, so it was the same position we’re in this year and we know what to expect.”
DeBenedetti agreed.
“You can’t be surprised. You can’t let that happen again,” he said. “You have to expect it. We want to make history.”
“If anything, it prepared us for this year,” Smith said, “because we understand the seriousness of the playoffs now. I think this year we’re better aware of what it’s going to take. You can’t make mistakes at that level or you’re going to get punished. We guys who played last year can pass that on to the younger guys.”
Coach Ochoa said he likes this year’s chances better in the playoffs simply because his team is at full strength.
“Last year at this time I had a bunch of players hurt who had to sit out the playoff match,” he said. “This year I have no one hurt, knock on wood. Everyone is ready to go on Saturday. It just goes to show that everyone pitched in and played, so we had the depth to avoid the fatigue after three months of playing.”
It’s impressive that the Storm was able to repeat with basically a new team.
“Last year, we had a lot of older players in their 20s, guys who had played like twice as long as anyone else on the team, taking charge,” Jimenez said.
“We had an ex-Marine on our team, Juan Casillas,” noted DeBenedetti. “He wasn’t the most technical player, but his character, mindset and experience with the military humbled all of us. This year, we’re more about teaching the younger guys.”